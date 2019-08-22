St. Clair County Transit Board Votes to Continue Support for Red Bird Service

Board votes to fund through end of 2019 Season

St. Clair County, IL – The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) Board showed unanimous support at its meeting on August 21 to continue special Red Bird Service from St. Clair Square. Recently service had to be suspended for two games due to the uncertainty in operator availability.

“The St. Clair County Transit District Board voted on the operation and effectiveness of the Special Red Bird Express service operated from St. Clair Square. The board is committed to continue the service if Metro Transit can commit to staffing it. The SCCTD Board is very concerned about any future interruptions of the Red Bird Express Service. The Board voted unanimously to fund the service through the end of the season provided that Metro Transit can ensure sufficient operators,” said Herb Simmons, Chair, SCCTD Board of Trustees.

As a reminder, MetroLink is a good option for the games. There is ample parking at many of the MetroLink park-ride lots. SCCTD suggests the public visit www.scctd.org or call 618-628-8090 for more information on MetroLink service or updates on all remaining Cardinals’ games this season.

