Charles L. McConnell, 84, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 21, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

He was a retired teacher from Belleville West Township High School where he taught auto mechanics and machine shop. He also taught at Junior College which became BAC, that is now currently, SWIC. While serving in the U.S. Army he taught tank gunnery at Tank Training Center in Vilseck, Germany. He is a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Arvilla, nee Ressler, McConnell and his wife of 63 years, Susan, nee Osterkamp, McConnell whom he married in Kirkwood, MO in 1954 and who died on June 12, 2017.

He is survived by three sons, Dr. Charles Michael McConnell of St. Charles, MO, Dr. Clifton (Jenna) McConnell of Ozark, MO, and Dr. Kent David McConnell of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Shane, Heather, and Brandi McConnell; and a brother-in-law, Dr. Waite Osterkamp..

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 105 East D St., Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL with Father Ian Wetmore officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at the church.

