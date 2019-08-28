Mascoutah School Board Finalizes FY20 Budget

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

As work on the FY20 budget is finalized, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Frank Williams provided District 19 Board members with figures on the anticipated FY19 ending balances at the August meeting of the District 19 School Board last week.

Williams told the Board that most of the funds would finish the fiscal year with a balance. The District’s education fund was expected to finish with a larger than expected $8.9 million balance because of a larger than expected impact aid payment from the State for make up of Hold Harmless. Property tax deposits in June and a $1.1 million interest payment on investments also increased the balance for the fund which was expected to finish with a balance of $33 million, compared with $24 million at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, 2018.

The O&M fund was expected to finish at $8.8 million, down $3.2 million from $12 million at the start of the fiscal year, which included payment for Mascoutah Middle School construction; the debt services fund was expected to finish at $ 1 million from $1.2 million after a planned drawdown from cash balances and property tax deposits in June; the transportation fund was expected to finish as expected at $3.66 million; the IMRF/SS/Medicare fund at $1.685 million, an increase of $416,477 from $1.27 million; the Capital Projects fund was at $21,000 as expected; Working Cash Fund at $168,243 versus the $150,000 at the FY19 start; the Tort Fund was at $1.35 million versus $858,592 at the FY19 start. The FY19 end balance was expected to be $49.8 million compared with $43.4 million at the start of FY19, or $6.4 million higher.

A public hearing date of Sept. 17 prior to the regular board meeting was set for the FY20 budget.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel told the Board that preliminary enrollment was up just 27 students in District 19, a little bit less than anticipated, but that was expected to go higher with some later information.

Dr. Fiegel said that more students than usual did not have their vaccines and physicals for the first day, but they were allowed to attend.

“I don’t think it’s good to keep students out of school at this point. We allowed students to attend as long as they had proof of an appointment. We may need to revisit our date; however, no matter the date set, it is always a challenge with people who wait until the last minute,” Fiegel said.

Dr. Fiegel also reported that concrete for the new bleachers was being poured and everything was expected to be ready for the first home football game on Sept. 6.

Dr. Fiegel said that everything went as expected for the new Mascoutah Middle School addition, with the new science rooms expected to be finished on Sept. 13.

In other business the Board:

• Approved on first reading updates for eight policies as recommended by the Policy Committee.

ª• Approved the purchase of a four-year subscription Securly software for $62,920. The Securly software is a change from the District’s annual subscription with Go Guardian. Securly offered a discount for a three year subscription.

• Approved the purchase of a license renewal for Lexia Core5 Reading for $13,284. The renewal is an annual cost which covers the amount needed to purchase online assessment and programming licenses for MES and SES. The program provides differentiated literacy instruction in the six areas of trading instruction. The renewal for Wingate has already been purchase using last year’s funds.

The following certified personnel actions were approved:

• Cynthia Swank as a 5th grade instructor at MES, a new position; Col. David Berthe as AFROTC lead instructor at MHS.

• Extra duty assignments were approved for Nancy Frey as Chess Club sponsor at MMS; Stephanie Webb as Read, Write and Run sponsor at MMS; and Heather Land as FBLA sponsor.

The Board approved the following classified actions:

• Hired Taylor Haskett, Sandra Piller, and Ivana Brown as cooks at MMS; hired Teresa Cacciola-Allison as a cook at MHS; hired Doris Lager as an individual health aide at MHS; hired Jordan Rehfeldt as a supervisory aide at MMS; hired Heather Hoffeditz as a supervisory aide at MES; hired Tonya Dew, Cheyenne Stock, Danielle Kimmle, and Mark Speicher as instructional aides at MHS; hired Chayeleigh Dietrich as an individual care aide at MES; hired Erin Radford as an individual care aide at MMS; hired Aspen Duggar as an extended time aide at MES; hired Stefanie Perryman as an individual care aide at WES, hired Jamie Jones as a supervisory aide at WES and John Norrenberns as a bus driver.

Dr. Fiegel remarked to the Board that the District still needs more bus drivers. “We have the busses, we just need some drivers,” he said.

The next regular Board meeting will be Sept. 17th at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Support Center.