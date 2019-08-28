Meier’s Bill To Secure Funding For County Agriculture Programs

Legislation sponsored by State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) to secure annual funding for agriculture education programs, including 4-H was signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“Oftentimes funding for 4-H, county fairs, and many other agriculture programs have been delayed as a result of political gridlock,” said Rep. Meier. “This new law will make sure these important programs receive annual funding to help keep agriculture Illinois’ number one industry.”

The new law sponsored by Rep. Meier under HB 2264 changes one word, however changing this one word from ‘may’ to ‘shall’, makes a significant change in order to provide annual funding to all 102 counties under the County Cooperative Extension Law. Some of the programs funded under this law by the University of Illinois Extension include; agriculture and natural resources; family and consumer sciences, 4-H and youth; community; and special services.