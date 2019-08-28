MHS Golfers Are Shooting Good Scores Early In The Season

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

With just two matches in the books, the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Golf team has already achieved solid results but is working toward bigger wins and improved scores as the season progresses.

The Indians opened up with a third-place finish at the 14-team Hickory Stick Open — hosted by Wood River at the Belk Park course, last Monday.

Hillsboro and Granite City topped Mascoutah 324-332-338, but the Indians bested 11 other teams, including Mississippi Valley Conference foes, Jerseyville and Civic Memorial, by 35 and 59 strokes, respectively.

On Thursday, the team traveled to Mt. Vernon and earned a 166-176 victory on the Green Hills course.

Brayden Knoebel and Colin Waltsgott led Mascoutah at Belk Park with a 78 and 82 for 18 holes, tying for fifth and 10th place, individually. Alex White of Hillsboro shot the top score of 75.

Jaden Rhoderick “found his wheelhouse” at Green Hills, carding a 37 for nine holes. And Knoebel, Waltsgott, and Kaleb Ballor concluded rounds of 42,. 43, and 44.

MHS Coach John Hinkle likes the Indians’ initial effort but also points out (with the players in agreement) that they missed scoring opportunities at the Hickory Stick Open.

This week: The golfers will squared off against Mater Dei at the Orchards on Monday, August 26. On Tuesday, August 27, they took on the county schools at the St. Clair Invitational — held at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh. Details were not available at press time.

“The Indians have the distinction of being the only school outside of Belleville to have won this tournament,” Hinkle said. “The coaches and players are all hoping that they can repeat the win against a strong Althoff and O’Fallon team.”