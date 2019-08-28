MHS Indians Ready For Week One

Coach Lee praises football team’s early-season practices

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — With two weeks of practice and the Purple and White scrimmage under its belt, the MHS Football team prepares for a tough, opening-season game at Columbia, 7p.m., Friday, August 30.

The Indians opened regular-season, two weeks ago, primed by a solid summer camp in which they had employed new formations, loads of drills, and several seven-on-seven games, readying a slew of up-and-comers for the 2019 varsity campaign.

Head Coach Josh Lee used the Purple and White scrimmage, last Friday night, to practice against Columbia’s patented schemes, and he considered the evening a success.

He had the luxury of employing many of the younger athletes, giving several banged up starters some rest. Sophomores Chase McDaniel and Kevin Brown did a solid job at wide receiver and running back, respectively.

“It was a little sloppy, since we were operating Columbia’s stuff. But it was impressive how well we ran to the football and tackled. We were fast and physical out there.”

Lee gave strong-armed quarterback, Devon Ross, high marks for his performance at the Purple and White game.

“Devon has shown marked improvement in attacking defenses, and his leadership abilities have grown. I think many opponents will be overlooking him.”

Starting running back Devin Wills (1483 yards and 14 touchdowns on 182 rushes, last season) got just enough work at the scrimmage. He carried the ball four times, averaging about 10 yards a pop. And he caught a screen pass and rambled 60 yards for a touchdown.

The offensive line — one in which Lee has high expectations — did a “good job,” and the less experienced defensive line (having lost five starters to graduation) performed admirably.

Getting a healthy James Hanner back following two shoulder surgeries will help the defense, dramatically.

Lee likes the play of defensive ends, Thomas Conroy and Byron Watson, and safety Christian Trotter effectively flew to the ball at the scrimmage.

The Indians opened day one of the regular-season practice with a unique, team-bonding exercise at a horse farm near Freeburg. There, the players had to work together in groups, walking horses around various obstacles.

“After a great summer, we are right back where we left off,” said Lee. “We reviewed all our drills and plays, honing them as close to perfection as possible.

“On the first Saturday, we put on the full pads and had a real scrimmage — the first offense against the first defense. We played hard and fast and came out of it injury-free.”

Pleasant surprises: Lee applauds the effort of sophomore Chase Hanson, who has exhibited good athleticism, attitude, work ethic, and versatility.

In week two, the Indians concentrated on running Columbia formations, working to improve special teams, and using more two-back offensive sets.

Lee expects this week’s game at Columbia to be “one of the best of the year.” The Eagles finished 8-3, last season, making it to the second round of the playoffs.

They return a solid quarterback in Nic Horner (the coaches’ son who passed for over 1500 yards and 14 touchdowns ) and two speedy running backs, Ronnie Hunsaker and Donovan Bieber (who gained 844 and 703 yards).

With these fast, playoff-quality teams squaring off, this should be a highly-contested, can’t miss week-one matchup.