New Baden Board Supports Mayor’s Appointment of New Administrator

by Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

Erika L. Kennett of O’Fallon has been appointed by New Baden Mayor Christy Picard as the village’s new administrator, filling a position left vacant following the termination of employment of Mike Bolt who held that job since May of this year.

At a special meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees held Monday evening, August 26, of this week, Picard’s appointment of Kennett was supported by four of its members present, Tom Kuhn, Chris Locke, Nicole Pederson and Taylor Zurliene along with Bob Oster who was connected to the meeting by telephone from Arkansas.

Picard, after the pledge of allegiance and roll call, opened the proceedings by saying, “Unfortunately, last week I had to let Mike Bolt go” and added that this was the reason she called for Monday’s special meeting.

The most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees that was to have been held on Monday, August 19, had been cancelled.

At no time during the meeting Monday evening did Picard give a reason for the termination of Bolt which was effective on August 19.

Present at the meeting as legal counsel, Terry Bruckert, filling in for Village Attorney Doug Gruenke who is his law firm partner out of their office in O’Fallon, said that while the village board did not have to vote on Bolt’s termination because state statutes allow Picard the authority to take such action, a two-thirds majority, or a total of four votes, could override that decision by the mayor.

During a brief pause when any of the trustees could have made a motion to override Picard’s termination of Bolt, none of them spoke up to do so. Bolt began working in the village administrator’s position in early May, taking it over from Mike Hemmer who has relocated to South Carolina.

Along with voting to support the appointment of Kennett Monday evening, the village board will formally act upon a resolution approving her employment contract at its meeting to be held next Tuesday evening, September 3, at 7 p.m., moved back 24 hours due to the observance of Labor Day.

Picard said Kennett was one of the finalists who “we liked quite a bit” when she was interviewed for the administrator job this past spring and added, “I think she is going to be fantastic.”

Kennett could not be present at Monday evening’s meeting because she was committed to attending her daughter’s first court of honor, where she will receive her rank and several merit badges as a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

Both Picard and Zurliene expressed support for Kennett because of her experience in the area of economic development. Zurliene added that Bolt was more administratively oriented in terms of his background. Bolt was the former Assistant City Manager in Mascoutah. He left that position in May.

Kennett’s salary will be $80,000, compared to the $78,500 which Bolt’s was set at, Picard said, and the new administrator will be paying 10 per cent of her insurance premium like other employees along with having a six-month probationary period included in her contract.

Holding a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University in Alabama and a bachelor of arts in speech communication from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Kennett, who met with Picard and Village Clerk Teri Crane last Friday, has been most recently working for the State of Illinois Department of Commerce as a senior public service administrator.

She has municipal government experience in planning, zoning and economic development with the City of Manchester in St. Louis County and as director of economic development and tax increment financing for the City of Collinsville.

Further experience shared by Kennett with the Village of New Baden consists of previously serving as executive director for both economic development in Montgomery County and the Alliance of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon in Madison County. She has also worked as a project manager for the St. Louis Regional Chamber.