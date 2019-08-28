Sato Wins Bommarito Automotive Group 500

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

The theme of this year’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 souvenir program states “Action is the Attraction”. Fans not only had a perfect weather day, they also were able to watch four races in one day. Another attraction at the track for race day was the vintage INDY 500 cars along with several past pace cars. In addition, there were many corvettes for the fans to view.

With the Cardinals in town and other concerts and activities going on in the area, the track set an attendance record. The carefully planned day went on schedule to the very end with almost a photo finish to in the INDYCAR series race.

The first race of the day was the IndyPro 2000. Kyle Kirkwood started last but finished first to win the 55 lap event. In the Indy Lights race, Oliver Askew took the checkered flag for his fourth race win in a row. The K & N Series Monaco Cocktails 125 was the lead into the INDYCAR series race. This was a 90 minute or 125 lap event whichever came first. Several caution flags slowed the pace cutting the race to 98 laps with Spencer Davis winning.

For the NTT IndyCar Series main event, series points leader Josef Newgarden started on the pole. Newgarden dominated in the early stages of the race leading the first 51 laps before making his first pit stop. Will Power then took the lead for a lap before pitting. Power’s day would be over on his out lap when he made contact with the right side of the car in turn four. Power was the 2018 race winner but finished last in 2019.

Several drivers were able to lead a lap during the pit stops on the yellow flag caused by Power. When green flag racing resumed James Hinchcliffe led for 20 laps before rookie Santino Ferrucci took the lead on lap 83. Ferrucci led 28 laps before he made a pit stop on lap 115. The second accident of the day came on lap 121 when rookie Marcus Ericsson brushed the wall in turn 4. This was the second caution of the day involving Ericsson. He also caused the first caution spinning in the same turn on the second lap of the race. Ericsson’s crew was able to repair his damage and he was able to finish the race in 16th place. The third accident of the day was caused by Spencer Pigot on lap 133.

Rookie Santino Ferrucci took the lead on lap 124 and led the next 62 laps until Lap 188 when Takuma Sato took the lead. Ferrucci led a total of 97 laps for the race but would finish fourth in the event. The race would come down to a final restart after Sebastian Bourdais’ turn 4 accident on lap 192. Sato was able to pull away from Tony Kanaan’s and was able to maintain his lead. “Sato did a good job on the last restart. He did not give me any room. I decided to play it safe our team needed to get a podium finish said Kanaan”. Ed Carpenter was able to pass Kanaan and took a chance on winning the race in the final lap as he was side by side with Sato coming down to the checkered flag. Sato held on in the closest race to win by a half of car length.

“I was very happy for our team to win this event. After last week’s crash to come back and win the following week is an emotional win,” said Sato. Josef Newgarden probably gave the best quote about Sato’s victory. “Professional sports there are a lot of highs and lows. Each week you can be a zero or the hero. You just hope you can be in the hero category more than the zero,” said Newgarden with a laugh.

The action at this year’s Bommarito Automotive 500 event was exciting and attractive. If you did not attend the event this year think about it next year. It is very inexpensive and the memories will last a lifetime.