Seven Honored at Salute to the Arts

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Seven people who have made significant contributions to the growth and success of the community have been honored by the City of Fairview Heights 50th anniversary celebration committee as part of its ongoing recognition of such individuals.

They join a group that includes six others who were similarly recognized on Saturday, August 3, at the city’s 50th birthday “party in the park.”

During a special ceremony held on Saturday morning, August 24, at Moody Park during the Midwest Salute to the Arts, commemorative medallions honoring the efforts of these recipients were presented to them by Mayor Mark Kupsky after he was introduced by local resident Jere Wilmering who is chairman of the city’s 50th anniversary committee.

Among those so honored was Alice Toth who has been a very active member of the Fairview Heights Woman’s Club for the past 30 years, volunteering on behalf of this group at the annual fall festival, senior day picnic, art fair and many other events.

Toth was also a dedicated employee of the City of Fairview Heights, having worked in its parks and recreation department then treasurer’s office until her retirement on January 1, 1999.

She additionally left her mark on the community as a girl scout leader and not only has positively impacted Fairview Heights but also during the winter when she and her husband spend time in Florida, they have volunteered for the past 18 years at the 1.5 million-acre Everglades National Park.

Marilyn Kinsella, whose husband Larry’s ancestors were among the earliest of settlers in what became Fairview Heights, is a local historian and nationally known storyteller called Taleypo.

Having lived here all of her life, Kinsella has spent several years maintaining an archive of photos and information not only about the city but also her beloved St. Albert the Great parish which has become part of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Kinsella is a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame all female high school in Belleville, Belleville Junior College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she earned a teaching degree.

After teaching much of her adult life until 1981, Kinsella found her true calling as a storyteller, travelling to over 40 states for workshops, festivals, conferences and special events. She also shared her talent for telling a compelling story at the 2019 Midwest Salute to the Arts.

The “storyteller in residence” at the Edwardsville Public Library since 1984, Kinsella writes and prepares puppet plays and, with her husband, developed a program called “Stories and Stones” which they perform at museums such as Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, schools and public parks. She has been very busy in recent months helping to prepare a special City of Fairview Heights 50th anniversary book.

Known throughout the Midwest for high quality Tex-Mex, Mexican food, barbecue, burgers and personalized cordial service, one of Fairview Heights’ oldest businesses, the Chuck Wagon restaurant opened in 1970, only a year after the city was formally incorporated.

Its second-generation owners, Hector and Linda Gonzales, were among those honored by the city at the Midwest Salute to the Arts on August 24. Hector’s father bought the Chuck Wagon in 1975 and turned it over to his son in 1984.

The Gonzaleses have three children including two of which are very involved in the family business. The Chuck Wagon has been an active participant in community events, the most recent of which was their sponsorship of a taco eating contest at the 50th anniversary “party in the park” on August 3, providing all of the food and a huge share of the labor.

When Wilmering opened the recognition program at the art fair, he called attention to the fact that this event was in its 31st year, drawing many thousands of people to Fairview Heights along with artists from all over the United States.

It follows then that three people who have held very responsibility-heavy and important roles as directors of the Midwest Salute to the Arts were among those presented with keepsake medallions that same day.

The first was an individual who is credited with having a lot to do with getting the art fair up and running at full speed, Billie McLemore. It was in 1987 when she and Mary Furmanek, who was at that time employed as the city’s director of administrative services, travelled to Mystic, Connecticut to learn about the operation of a very successful arts festival in that community.

Former Alderman Gene Ellerbusch had been to Mystic and returned with much enthusiasm about having a similar event in Fairview Heights.

McLemore further visited shows in Mount Vernon, Illinois and at Disney World to gain more insight into the way these events are handled then served as the director of the local art fair, initially called the Midwest Salute to the Masters, for its first five years.

Even though she was no longer its director, McLemore stayed involved in the Fairview Heights art fair for another 10 years and set an example for how to make it successful, charging around the park grounds in her signature straw hat tending to its many components and, as soon as it was over, starting to plan for the next one.

That was not her only contribution to Fairview Heights, however, as McLemore also served on the local planning commission for six years and the economic development commission for four years, playing important roles in the establishment of a local recycling center and bulk trash pick-up program.

The progress made by the Midwest Salute to the Arts could not have happened without the dedicated efforts of McLemore’s successors like Sharon Kassing who is the current even director.

Kassing, who first volunteered to help with the art fair in 1999, enlisted the involvement of her children, husband and many friends since then. She feels that her son and daughter have benefitted greatly from this involvement in terms of their education and overall growth.

Having become art fair director six years ago, Kassing has played a vital role in the event’s growth in so many ways including incorporating modern technology into it, encouraging volunteer participation, creating more publicity and marketing, increased involvement of younger people, broadening the level of entertainment, enhancing children’s activities, fund-raising and the design of a brand new grounds layout utilized for the very first time this year.

Modestly, Kassing deflects the credit for the art fair’s success to the members of her dedicated support team but her leadership by example has had a lot to do with their level of loyalty and devotion. When asked about her proudest achievement, she cites the fostering of the love of the arts by others.

Yet another person who was involved in the Salute to the Arts for many years, increasing its reach, advocating more community support and perpetuating its legacy is Sharon Karraker who could not be present at the recognition ceremony on August 24 because her husband is very ill.

Karraker’s contribution to the community in her role as art fair director while living in Fairview Heights was also acknowledged during the ceremony.