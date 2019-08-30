Congratulations Midwest Salute to the Arts Award Winners

The winners of the 2019 Midwest Salute to the Arts held this past weekend in Fairview Heights include:

Mixed Media – Best of Show – Bob Mahon

Clay – Best of Category – Mike Bose

Drawing/Printmaking – Best of Category – Nick Nihira

Fine Craft/ Wood – Best of Category – Stephen Martin

Glass – Best of Category – Chris McCarthy

Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Best of Category – Rocky Pardo

Mixed Media – Best of Category – Katie Chilman

Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Best of Category – Cara Van Leuven

Photography – Best of Category – Sunny Liang

Sculpture – Best of Category – Kevin Trobaugh

Fine Craft/Wood – Mayors Award – James Ryan Davis

Fine Craft/Wood – Award of Excellence – Wayne Gao – (partner Michelle Chang)

Fine Craft/Wood – Award of Excellence – Terry “Buddy” Shaw

Glass – Award of Excellence – Ed Martin

Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Jeff Zoellner

Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Donald Pekarek

Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Larry Drake

Mixed Media – Award of Excellence – Niko Culevski

Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Award of Excellence – Chris Ann Abigt

Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Award of Excellence – Mollie Chounard

Photography – Award of Excellence – Kim Carr

Sculpture – Award of Excellence – Kent Epler

Sculpture – Council Choice – Gonz Jove

Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Council Choice Runner Up – David Yuan

Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Council Choice Runner Up – Sandy Hunter

Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Council Choice Runner Up – Diane Rose-Sugg Santoro

Photography – Council Choice Runner Up – Kimberly Chapman Peluso

Congratulations to all the awardees!