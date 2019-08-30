Congratulations Midwest Salute to the Arts Award Winners
The winners of the 2019 Midwest Salute to the Arts held this past weekend in Fairview Heights include:
Mixed Media – Best of Show – Bob Mahon
Clay – Best of Category – Mike Bose
Drawing/Printmaking – Best of Category – Nick Nihira
Fine Craft/ Wood – Best of Category – Stephen Martin
Glass – Best of Category – Chris McCarthy
Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Best of Category – Rocky Pardo
Mixed Media – Best of Category – Katie Chilman
Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Best of Category – Cara Van Leuven
Photography – Best of Category – Sunny Liang
Sculpture – Best of Category – Kevin Trobaugh
Fine Craft/Wood – Mayors Award – James Ryan Davis
Fine Craft/Wood – Award of Excellence – Wayne Gao – (partner Michelle Chang)
Fine Craft/Wood – Award of Excellence – Terry “Buddy” Shaw
Glass – Award of Excellence – Ed Martin
Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Jeff Zoellner
Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Donald Pekarek
Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Award of Excellence – Larry Drake
Mixed Media – Award of Excellence – Niko Culevski
Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Award of Excellence – Chris Ann Abigt
Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Award of Excellence – Mollie Chounard
Photography – Award of Excellence – Kim Carr
Sculpture – Award of Excellence – Kent Epler
Sculpture – Council Choice – Gonz Jove
Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Council Choice Runner Up – David Yuan
Painting (Oil, Acrylics and Watercolors) – Council Choice Runner Up – Sandy Hunter
Jewelry (Precious Metals) – Council Choice Runner Up – Diane Rose-Sugg Santoro
Photography – Council Choice Runner Up – Kimberly Chapman Peluso
Congratulations to all the awardees!