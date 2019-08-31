Law Enforcement Officers Face Unseen Challenges

By Randy Pierce

While the challenges faced by law enforcement officers can be obvious because of the dangerous situations they often deal with, there are other more hidden issues they have to battle that are not as visible.

This is a message delivered by Lori Lehr-Knapp, a licensed clinical professional counselor, who is the wife of St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Executive Deputy Major Thomas Knapp.

Lori’s work finds her frequently dealing with trauma and she has considerable clinical experience assisting police and law enforcement officers as part of her responsibilities.

One of the most serious matters she deals with concerns suicide prevention among officers, a problem that has received nationwide attention recently specifically for the troubling number of occurrences that have happened in New York City.

Suicide, she said, according to a magazine called Law Enforcement Today, is responsible for more officer deaths than those taking place while they are in the line of duty.

Using somatic experience therapy, Knapp says she assists her clients in working through what she referred to as a threat response cycle. This is when the officers are faced with choices like fight, flight, freeze or collapse responses.

Knapp addresses these conditions by encouraging the officers to develop “an awareness and mastery of their own physical sensations and feelings” by gathering information about their trauma and offering support to help guide them through states of being frozen or immobilized.

She notes that the best part of this treatment is not rehashing a traumatic incident over and over again but instead keeping the client in the present time. Trauma, Knapp adds, is something that happens in the body and not only a mental disorder of any kind.

The body and mind can heal together when the trauma response has been successfully treated. The job of law enforcement people is to run toward, not away from, danger which can be contrary to human impulses to fight it, freeze or flee from it.

Without the ability to release trauma, such as in the case of an Illinois State Police trooper who was shot in Washington Park northwest of Fairview Heights in late August while attempting to deliver an arrest warrant, an individual’s ability to cope with critical incidents can become compromised.

This can lead to the beginning of depression, anxiety and the inability to cope with life, Knapp commented, not only while on duty but also when away from law enforcement work, bringing with it the potential to create feelings of isolation.

Being oriented and vigilant in terms of recognizing danger for law enforcement personnel, Knapp continued, is made worse by an increasingly growing environment where they are not respected, leading to them being unable to trust anyone and compounding their personal lives with turmoil.

This makes getting treatment all that more vitally important, she went on, and removing the stigma that goes with law enforcement officers getting mental health treatment, something they can fear because they do not want to be viewed as getting “soft” or weak. The environment they function within is such that these qualities can be perceived as very negative.

Questions she asks of officers find the predominance of their feelings of frustration because the public does not understand what they do, why they do it and how. Such things as ambush situations, social media commentary and news media smearing compound all of this even more.

Job burnout from understaffing and the negative feelings they can face is also a major contributor to what happens to law enforcement professionals, additionally creating marital discord, lack of self-care and so much more.

Police departments should stress the importance of mental health to help improve this situation, she stressed, by focusing on it just as much as firearms training and physical fitness.

Experiences shared by officers include first-hand, close-up interaction with death, dismemberment, threats both real and spoken and so much more. Knapp feels those in executive positions of leadership should learn and practice mental health guidance and support for the people under them.

Officers too should be part of this by unhesitatingly being willing to report their struggles as part of the concept of focusing on the mental health issues involved in law enforcement.

Knapp cited the memorial wall of fallen officers that sets in front of the St. Clair County Jail/Sheriff’s Department in Belleville by saying that everyone involved in public protection should be part of the solution to ensure “that there never be a second wall memorializing those law enforcement officers who took their own lives.”