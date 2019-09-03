

George W. Justus, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born May 12, 1936 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was a farmer and formerly worked for Swift and Company in East St. Louis and also for Heberer Equipment Co. in Mascoutah. George was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL and a long-time Mascoutah Township Trustee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred E. and Emma E., nee Johnson, Justus and a sister, Doris Justus.

Surviving are his wife, Frieda E., nee Albert, Justus whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on September 14, 1957; two sons, Michael (Sandra) Justus of Freeburg, IL, Allen (Jody) Justus of Mascoutah, IL; two granddaughters, Eden (Russell) Crothers and Michaela Justus; a brother, Fred (Evelyn) Justus of Lexington, KY; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Judith Weis, Dr. Pavan Gupta and Dr. Matthew J. Koch and their staff, as well as the staff of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

