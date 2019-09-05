Carson Joins Fairview Heights Police Department

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Breese native Alex Carson, former New Baden Police Department officer, is the newest member of the Fairview Heights Police Department after having been sworn in by City Clerk Karen Kaufhold and welcomed by Chief of Police Chris Locke on Tuesday, August 20.

With several members of his family and friends in attendance, along with New Baden Chief of Police Charles Mackin and Sergeant Jeff Mavrogeorge present at the city hall in Fairview Heights for the swearing in, Carson was encouraged by Locke to introduce those who were there on his behalf to witness the brief ceremony.

A graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese who also attended Kaskaskia College, Carson has a bachelor’s degree from Greenville University. He brings to Fairview Heights over two years of policing experience after having begun his law enforcement career in Carlyle in July of 2017, according to Locke.

The following April, Carson was hired as a part-time officer in New Baden then was promoted to full-time there in November of last year. He has additionally worked as a part time police officer in Germantown.

“We’re looking forward to getting him started,” Locke said. “He’s excited and I know we’re excited to have him.”

Locke further mentioned that Carson’s father is deceased but his memory was acknowledged for this special occasion.

The huge group of people crammed into Meeting Room A at the Fairview Heights Municipal Complex included Mayor Mark Kupsky who reminded everyone present about the sacrifices made by police officers who very often spend their holidays, while others are at home with their families, out on the streets keeping all of us safe after telling the members of the local department who were there that they are a great group of men and women.

Locke mentioned that along with being very proud of anyone who joins the police department where he is chief, he wanted to share with everyone how much of an accomplishment it actually is to reach this level.

The new officer screening process starts with a written exam then a physical exam and fitness test. There is a very thorough background investigation, a polygraph test and an interview before the command staff of the Fairview Heights Police Department, its chief, captain and senior lieutenant.

The “pretty intense” process, as it was described by Locke, continues with the candidate meeting with the board of fire and police commissioners, a group of local volunteers appointed by the mayor with the approval of the city council.

Then “we’re still not done,” Locke went on, because there is the top candidate on the hiring eligibility list is subject to an examination by a psychologist and another medical exam.

“We probably have one of the most extensive and rigid processes in the region,” Locke noted.

Carson has completed his mandatory training at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy in Belleville and is now in the process of completing field training with another officer in Fairview Heights.