Football Team Can’t Match Columbia’s High-Powered Offense

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

COLUMBIA, IL. — Heading into the season-opener at Columbia, Mascoutah High School Varsity Football Coach Josh Lee figured the game would be high-scoring shootout.

He thought the Indians had a solid chance of winning it — especially if they held the Eagles under 30 points, and his defense more than accomplished that goal, yielding just 21 points (of which one of the three Columbia scores came on a blown coverage).

But the Mascoutah offense made too many mistakes and could not match the Eagles’ offensive production in a 28-7 loss, last Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Columbia’s Donavan Bieber finished off a 13-play, 98-yard drive 9:02 of the second period with a one-yard plunge into the end zone for a 6-0 lead (two-run failed).

The Indians recorded their only touchdown and only lead in the game, two series’ later, when quarterback Devon Ross hooked up with Timothy Middleton on a 28-yard post 4:19 before halftime. Logen Timon followed with the extra point.

Columbia romped the rest of the way, scoring the final three touchdowns: Quarterback Nic Horner (who completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards) connected on scoring strikes of 25 and 13 yards to brother Sam Horner.

However, the Eagles’ final score turned out to be the definitive killer. With Mascoutah driving to make it just a one-score game with 45 seconds left in the third period, Ross threw an interception — snagged by Londyn Little on the two yardline — who then returned it all the way for Columbia’s fourth touchdown.

“With the athletes and speed they have, I literally thought if we hold them to 28 points, we will win,” Lee said. “And with the weapons we have offensively, we would score much more than seven points.”

Lee acknowledged the devastation of Little’s interception-runback near the end of the third quarter.

“If we score there, we are only down by seven points with an entire quarter to play. But that’s the type of athletes they have out there. They have dynamic kids who can make things happen.

“They are a great team. They just made more plays than we did, and we got to do a better job — there is no doubt about it.”

Overall, Ross completed 13 of 19 throws for 188 yards and the score to Middleton. But he also got picked off three times. Devin Wills led all Mascoutah rushers with 85 yards on 17 carries.

Bieber led Columbia in rushing with 89 yards, and Nic Horner churned out 79 yards.

On the Indians’ first possession, they drove from the Mascoutah 22 to the Columbia 29 — incurring three penalties along the way. The big play: Ross hooked up with Aiden Jones (89 yards on three catches) on a 46 yard completion.

But the series stalled with an interception on the two-yard line, which Columbia used to institute a 98-yard, first-scoring drive.

After Mascoutah fumbled away their second drive, and Columbia was forced to punt on its ensuing series, the Indians marched 78 yards to score their lone touchdown.

On that drive, Wills ran five times for 39 yards, and Ross found Middleton behind the goal line on a 27-yarder.

Just before the end of the first half, Middleton returned a Columbia kickoff 45 yards to the Eagles’ 43, but two plays later, the drive stalled via an interception.

Around the 2:30 mark of the third period, Ross completed a long pass to Jones all the way down to the Columbia eight yardline. Three plays later, Little’s aforementioned interception accounted for the Eagles’ final score.

Other stats: The Indians compiled 144 yards on 29 carries (4.97 yards per carry); Chase Hanson had two rushes for 17 yards; Christian Harms led with eight tackles, and Terrance Buckingham had seven.

At 7 p.m., Friday, September 6, the Indians will host 0-1 Mt. Vernon, which lost 28-24 at Taylorville.