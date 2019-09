The 2019 Wesclin High School football team captains display this year’s donations for the local food bank. Over 300 food items, along with a check for $500, was donated to Zion Food Bank. Food and money was donated at the annual scrimmage & alumni “7on7” game August 23. This year’s captains (L-R) Travis Woodall, Jamie Kattenbraker, Kolbie Erickson & Alex Peterson. Courtesy photo