Mascoutah To Consider Golf Cart Usage

The City of Mascoutah is considering golf cart usage on city streets. The request was made by Councilman Mike Baker, and is the second time it has been brought before the council.

The ordinance and regulations are still being discussed. A few of the details/regulations include:

-Licensed Drivers Only

– Headlights (white lights visible from a distance of 500 feet to the front)

– Front and Rear Turn Signals

– Tail Lights emits red light visible from at least 100 feet from the rear)

– Stop Lamps/Brake Lights

– Red Reflectors On the Front and Rear of the Vehicle

– Rear Review Mirror

– Proof of Insurance

– Slow Moving Vehicle Emblem (on rear of vehicle)

– Operations on Streets 35 MPH or less only

– Three (3) Violations Before Loss of Permit/License

– Annual Registration Sticker Fee $50

– Must Travel Single File

– Hours of Operation 5 a.m. to 12 midnight

– No Towing or Pulling Behind Vehicle

– Seatbelts in All Seated Positions

– Mascoutah Resident Operation Only

– Inspections Required

City regulations being considered are:

– No person can operate a non-highway vehicle without first obtaining a permit from the City. Permits are granted for one year and renewed annually between May 1 through April 30.

– The vehicle must be inspected by a City designee to insure the vehicle is safe to operate.

– A physically handicapped applicant must submit a certificate signed by a physician certifying that the applicant is able to safely operate the vehicle.

– Fines in regards to violation of this ordinance include: First offense is a fine of not less than $75 nor more than $750. A second offense within a 24 month period will result in a six month suspension of the permit. A third offense within a 24 month period will result in the revocation of the permit for not less than five years.

“Freeburg just passed an ordinance like this,” said City Manager Brad Myers. “I’ve been in communities where this has worked. It can work. It just has to fit Mascoutah.”

Daugherty said the proposed ordinance was vague as to what type of vehicles could be used.

Councilman Baker suggested having local garages do the inspections instead of taking up Mascoutah Police Officers’ time.

Myers said he would discuss it with Chief Scott Waldrup.

Currently, the suggested regulation is “a licensed driver” meaning age 16, but Councilman Pat McMahan feels it should be changed to 18 years of age. Myers said Freeburg’s age limit was 21.

Councilman Jack Weyant said that he thought one of the reasons it was voted down in the past was because the school district did not want students driving back and forth to school.

There were several residents at the council meeting voicing their desire to allow golf carts in Mascoutah.

“My husband and I would like to have it just for the pleasure of riding around,” stated Aneda Glasscock. “We rented them during vacations. For older folks, it would be an enjoyment.”

Resident Jesse Huerta agreed. “It is a positive thing. There would be an opportunity for new businesses – fixing or selling them; opportunity for employment. It is a win-win for everyone.”

Daugherty said the City Manager and his staff would go over the details/regulations, make changes, and present it back to the councilmen.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Councilmen approved a bid from DMS Contracting, Inc. of Mascoutah to furnish all labor, materials, and equipment for the N. 10th Street Reconstruction Project. The cost of the project is $744,206.85.

The project consists of constructing new concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway aprons, removing existing oil & chip pavement, and constructing hot-mix asphalt pavement on new aggregate base on N. 10th St. from Main Street to Harnett Street.

It will be paid for with General Funds.

According to City Manager Myers, the project will start immediately with an estimated completion date of mid-December.

• The council approved the sale of surplus real estate property. The following properties will be sold at public auction (sealed bid):

-202 East State St. Lien Payoff Amount…$33,770.04

-510 East South St. Lien Payoff Amount…$19,200.99

-514 East South St. Lien Payoff Amount…$11,933.88

• The City Council discussed the first reading of a rezoning request for 721 W. Main St. The request is to change the zoning from Office to General Commercial.

The property is owned by Shane Wilson of Wilson Auto & Truck Inc. The property is in the process of being improved to allow for parking of vehicles for the vehicle repair business. This improvement will alleviate the traffic and parking issues that have occurred in the past with vehicles awaiting repair being parked along Church Street and 8th Street.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on August 21, and recommended approval of the rezoning.

• A first reading to impose a municipal Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax was discussed.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on June 25 making possession and private use of cannabis legal as of January 1, 2020.

Municipalities may impose a Municipal Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax on adult-use cannabis products of up to 3 percent of the purchase price, in .25 percent increments. Counties may impose up to 3.75 percent in unincorporated areas, in .25 percent increments. These particular taxes will be in addition to any other taxes imposed by the State of Illinois or by the City such as sales tax.

Mayor Jerry Daugherty explained that this is simply a tax ordinance that needs to be implemented.

“It is similar to the hotel tax we had for years, but there were no hotels. Even if we don’t know what we are going to do (about the sell of cannabis), we have to get the tax ordinance on the books before October 1,” stated Daugherty.

According to a recent Illinois Municipal League meeting he attended, there will be 75 cannabis dispensary units by next May. “There are 1258 communities in Illinois. Four units will be in the metro east area, 47 in Chicago, and the rest scattered around the state. I’ve not heard of anyone in our city that said they were interested in this.

“We need to really discuss and look at this before the law becomes in effect January 2020. Personally I don’t think it’s a good idea even if we had a chance for a dispensary.”

Daugherty said if anyone was interested in finding out more information on the legalization of cannabis, to visit www.iml.org/cannabis.