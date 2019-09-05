Meier Receives Friend of Infrastructure Award

The Transportation for Illinois Coalition (TFIC) awarded State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) the “Friend of Infrastructure Award” for supporting the state’s new capital construction program. The capital program will be used to improve Illinois’ roads, bridges, public university and state facilities. Illinois took a critical step forward this year by in investing in a better economic future, Rep. Meier is being honored for the role he played to make it happen.

According to Rep. Meier, “Our state has thousands of miles of roads and nearly a thousand bridges which are in need of repair. Making investment in our infrastructure will help keep and grow jobs in southern Illinois. I appreciate the recognition from the Transportation for Illinois Coalition and their dedication in supporting our future and moving Illinois forward.”

TFIC, an umbrella organization of business, labor and transportation groups have been advocating for nearly 20 years in Springfield for transportation investment, they worked closely with lawmakers in Springfield on the state’s first capital program in 10 years. Funding shortfalls over the past decade caused many painful problems on Illinois’ transportation system: broken concrete and dangerous potholes, frustrating traffic congestion and delayed transit trips, and real safety concerns.

At the end of the spring legislative session in May, Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly approved a significant new capital program for transportation and many other needs. TFIC is honoring lawmakers like Rep. Meier who supported the program in events around the state this summer.

“After Illinois’ recent history of dysfunction, the historic and bipartisan vote for infrastructure investment sends a strong and positive message to residents and taxpayers,” said TFIC Managing Director Jennifer Morrison in a letter included with the Friend of Infrastructure Award. “Elected officials believe in Illinois and its future and are here to make sure investments that benefit all citizens are made in a responsible way. Thank you Rep. Charlie Meier for your leadership!”

The “Friend of Infrastructure Award” ceremony was held for Rep. Meier in Nashville, IL at NOTS Logistics, LLC and hosted by Andy Kirchner, President of NOTS Logistics, LLC. In attendance was TFIC Co-chair Kevin Burke from the IL Asphalt Pavement Association; Steve Donahue, Horner and Shifrin and American Council of Engineering Companies of IL; Jennifer Morrison, TFIC; Matt Hart, Illinois Trucking Association; Rebecca Mason, Illinois Chamber Infrastructure Council; Tom Speedie, President of the Nashville Chamber; Doris Povolish, Director of the Nashville Chamber; including many of the supervisors at NOTS.