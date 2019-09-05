MHS Boys’ Soccer Smacks Down CM With Huge Second Half

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE — In their season-opener against Civic Memorial — game one of the Metro Cup Soccer Tournament at Althoff, Monday night (Sept. 2) — the Mascoutah Indians played tentatively in the first half and tantalizingly “on fire” after intermission.

Despite taking the same number of first-half shots as the Eagles (seven), the Indians thoroughly got out hustled, made lots of mistakes, and thus trailed 1-0 at intermission to a more motivated CM squad.

But all that changed in the second half. Mascoutah came out on fire, dominating all phases of the game — which led to its 9-1 shot differential and 3-1 victory.

“We looked a little scared in the first half; we looked like we really weren’t quite ready,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “You have to give CM credit. They came out really hard and put the pressure on us, forcing us to make a lot of mistakes.

“We came back in the second half and adjusted — picking up the passing and moving without the ball, creating a lot of opportunities. We are a very deep team and were able to use quite a bit of our bench. It kept people fresh. We were able to keep running at them.”

Roughly 7:30 into the second half, Nathan Hippard booted in Mascoutah’s first goal right in front of the net with Lane Hoelscher getting credit for the assist.

After Hoelscher had missed on several shot opportunities, Myles Etling put the Indians ahead for good with a score at 21:35. This assist went to Alvaro Paris.

And the icing on the cake came with 11:31 remaining. After Cole Gober booted the ball some 50 yards on a line, Hoelscher headed it into the net from 10 yards out.

Overall, Paris fired off five shots (several were almost-scores) and Hoelscher tallied four tries. Etling, Hippard, Tommy Fischer, and Derek Marchant took two shots apiece.

CM’s Zach Depping scored the Eagles’ lone goal at 26:15 of the first half. Dribbling the ball down the right side, he smoked in the angle shot from 10 yards out.

Mark Levrault guarded the goal in the second half and got credit for Mascoutah’s first win.

In round two of the Adidas Division, the Indians battle Althoff, 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 27 at Althoff.