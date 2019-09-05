MHS Cross Country Team Wins “Finish To The Finish” Invite For The 3rd Straight Year

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

For the third-straight year, the Mascoutah High School Cross Country teams have won the season-opening First to the Finish Invitational– held on the challenging, 3.1 mile course at Southern illinois University-Edwardsville campus, last Saturday.

And the Indians did it their way — getting their scoring runners packed together near the front.

In the Boys’ race, Mascoutah defeated Father McGivney, Columbia, Freeburg, Rochester, and Mater Dei, 85-116-131-147-162-219. Thirty teams and 366 runners competed in the event.

The Lady Indians competed against 21 schools and 278 Harriers, prevailing over Freeburg, Mater Dei, Decatur St. Theresa, Pinckneyville, and Rochester, 83-112-126-144-214-234.

Leading the Mascoutah squads to the finish line, Chloe Latour (only a freshman) finished fourth individually at 20:53.75, and Kristian Knecht paced the Indians with his seventh-place 17:46.31 effort.

Individual champions: Lydia Roller of Staunton (still a junior) won the Varsity Girls’ race for the third-straight year with a nice time of 18:50.28 — defeating second-place Riley Vickray of Alton Marquette by over 1:14.

Tyler Guthrie, a junior from Father McGivney, topped the Boys’ field at 16:53.94.

After Knecht, Jordan Eddy finished 12th overall at 18:02.43; Avery Cozzi — 18th at 18:33.42; Sean Ede — 25th at 18:51.05;

Josh Copher — 34th at 19:07.40; Noah Jensen — 39th at 19:16.45; Dylan Lyons — 79th at 20:16.8.

Bella Dixon followed Latour with a 20th place, 23:00.62 effort; Jaycie Anderson — 24th at 23:11.9; Maggie Benton — 26th at 23:20.54; Jenna Schanz — 28th at 23:29.35; Naya Busbea — 32nd at 23:34.81; Abigail Uptergrove — 47th at 23:55.73.

Ava Ellis led the Lady Braves to a 7th-place, team finish as she ran the 3K course in 13:01.87, finishing sixth out of 355 runners. Overall, Edwardsville Liberty took the team title.

Crossing the finish line behind Ellis, Amelia Martin came in 23rd at 13:43.80; Zoey Kohring — 65th at 14:45.12; Alyssa Benson — 71st at 14:48.93; Katen Fredin — 74th at 14:51.92.

Holy Childhood entered three girls (no team score) led by Josie Athy, who put in a valiant effort to finish 75th at 14:54.31. Kaitlyn Hart clocked a 16:37.2, and Isabelle Uptergrove finished at 17:12.1.

In the Middle School Boys 3K race, won by Edwardsville Liberty, the Braves finished 12th overall, and Caiden Aurelio led them with a 38th place 12:17 effort.

Following Aurelio, Kaine Climaco concluded the race in 54th place with a time of 12:34.81. Then, Donovan Jensen came in 64th at 12:48; Kaleb Lafreniere — 67th at 12:54; Joseph Latthwodd — 87th at 13:11.8.

Holy Childhood’s Ian Moll finished 72nd out of 442 runners at 12:55.83.

Upcoming: The Mascoutah Cross Country teams will compete at the Granite City Invitational, 8:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7.