State Senator Belt Presents Fairview Heights With Proclamation

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Illinois State Senator Christopher Belt, representing the 57th district, has presented Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky with a proclamation recognizing the city on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its incorporation.

Belt, who visited the Wednesday, August 14 meeting of the city council administration committee to give the proclamation to the mayor “as a symbol of our esteem and respect,” sponsored it for passage in the state senate less than a week earlier.

The proclamation which salutes the city on this special occasion also includes a wish from the state senate for “50 more years of prosperity.”

In profiling the history of the community, Belt’s proclamation notes how during the middle 1800s, European settlers who were largely German built small log cabins and cleared land for farming in what was then called Ridge Prairie, one of three possibilities that local voters in the late 1960s had to choose from when deciding on a name of what became this city.

One of those early pioneers was an Irishman named William Kinsella whose lineage includes current resident Larry Kinsella and his wife Marilyn who is a well-known storyteller, retired educator and member of the 50th anniversary committee.

The Kinsella family two-story log cabin, created from hand-hewn logs in 1854, still stands at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview Heights today.

Belt’s proclamation further acknowledged the tavern and stagecoach stop opened by Henry Becherer at the intersection of what is now Lincoln Highway and Old Collinsville Road and was later renamed Dandy Inn.

Then, the proclamation continues, Fairbrother Realty Company designed, laid out and developed a town called Fairview in what was formerly known as Ridge Prairie shortly after 1900 and began advertising lots for sale at a cost of $250 to $500 per acre.

By 1903 there were some churches and the first of seven coal mines opened in this area then 11 years later the Fairview Improvement Association was created to provide protection and security for property owners along with holding dances and picnics to raise money for maintaining sidewalks and roads before, in 1933, establishing a fire protection service.

Further mentioned in the proclamation from Belt are the opening of the St. Albert the Great parish landmark round church at Illinois Route 159 and Lincoln Highway in 1967 followed a couple years later by the city’s formal incorporation as recorded by the secretary of state on October 2, 1969.

Then in 1973, retail development that Fairview Heights became well known for began when a two-level shopping mall called St. Clair Square with room for nearly 70 stores followed a successful previous run of a few years by a discount store called Venture just across North Illinois Street.

The final background statement in the proclamation notes that Fairview Heights has a population of just over 17,000 and has evolved into the shopping capital of the Metro East including the issuance of nearly 1000 licenses for stores, restaurants, businesses, hotels, motels and other similar establishments every year.