Two More Big Events Celebrating Fairview’s 50th Birthday

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – As part of a series of events being held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Fairview Heights, an open house and time capsule burial will be taking place on Saturday, September 14, at the municipal complex at 10025 Bunkum Road from noon until 4 p.m.

Chaired by local Rotarian Dick Erdmann, the open house will feature free hot dogs (provided by Mayor Mark Kupsky along with the buns) and soda and live music provided by the Belleville East High School band and a five-piece ensemble, each playing for about 45 minutes from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors to the open house will get a close up view of city public works vehicles and those used by the police department plus the opportunity to go through the building and learn about the different city departments, their locations and what they have to offer in terms of services.

The Fairview Height Public Library at 10017 Bunkum Road and the Fairview Fire Department at 10045 Bunkum Road will also be part of the open house.

Visitors will be given a card with a space for a stamp for each location they visit during the open house then all the cards will be collected so that a prize drawing can be conducted.

Sometime around 2 p.m., the time capsule will be buried in a hole that will have been dug by then under the supervision of Public Works Director John Harty as part of a project chaired jointly by Holy Trinity Catholic School Principal Kristy Frawley and former Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 Superintendent Darrell Sy.

This year’s Fairview Heights 50th anniversary celebration will conclude on Saturday, October 5, with a ball at the Four Points by Sheraton Fountains Conference Center. Special recognition awards will be presented along with music by Spectrum following cocktails and dinner.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. then dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by dancing from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. For information concerning tickets, call (618) 489-2010 or go to www.cofh.org, click on the 50th anniversary logo then scroll down to “50th Anniversary Ball.”

This all would not be possible were it not for a group of dedicated people who orchestrated an effort to incorporate the city of Fairview Heights which led to an election on October 2, 1969 where 1612 people voted in favor of doing this while 874 were opposed.

Local residents also were entitled to vote on the name of the new city with the other choices being Lincoln Heights and Ridge Prairie.

The largely rural area with a few scattered homes and businesses that was to become the city was known only as “Fairview” back then with no specific boundaries or centralized governmental unit to provide services like police protection or street maintenance.