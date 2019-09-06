KC and SIU-Carbondale Sign Partnership Agreements, Provide Enhanced Educational Opportunities

Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale have signed 16 new articulation agreements that will ease the transfer process for KC graduates to continue their baccalaureate studies at SIUC. SIUC Interim Chancellor Dr. John Dunn, along with faculty leaders and administration traveled to Centralia for the signings with their KC counterparts in the College’s Lifelong Learning Center.

The agreements cover a number of program areas from agriculture to engineering, math, music and health care which Dr. Dunn noted reflects the strong partnership between the two institutions. “We need to make sure we cooperate, coordinate and keep our eyes on these young people,” said Dunn. “We are not competing; we are making sure doors are open to our young people to succeed.” KC President George Evans echoed those comments. “It’s shared governance. It’s their faculty and our faculty coming together on course content which allows for seamless transitions.”

The programs of study are as follows:

Associate in Science- Agriculture Science: Bachelor of Science – Agribusiness Economics (ABE)

Associate in Science- Agriculture Science: Bachelor of Science- Animal Science (ANS)

Associate in Arts- General: Bachelor of Science- Business and Administration (BNAD) online

Associate in Applied Science: Industrial Automation: Bachelor of Science- Industrial Management and Applied Engineering (IMAE)

Associate in Applied Science: Industrial Electricity: Bachelor of Science- Industrial Management and Applied Engineering (IMAE)

Associate in Applied Science: Industrial Management – Bachelor of Science- Industrial Management and Applied Engineering (IMAE)

Any Associate in Applied Science Degree: Bachelor of Science- Technical Resource Management (TRM)

Associate in Science- Mathematics: Bachelor of Science- Chemistry (CHEM)

Associate in Science- Mathematics: Bachelor of Science- Mathematics (MATH)

Associate in Science- Mathematics: Bachelor of Science- Physics (PHYS) multiple specializations

Associate in Applied Science- Health Information Technology: Bachelor of Science- Health Care Management (HCM)

Associate in Applied Science- Physical Therapist Assistant: Bachelor of Science- Health Care Management (HCM)

Associate in Applied Science- Respiratory Therapy: Bachelor of Science- Health Care Management (HCM)

Associate in Fine Arts – Music: Bachelor of Arts- Music (MUS)

Associate in Arts- Philosophy: Bachelor of Arts Philosophy (PHIL)

Associate in Engineering Science- Pre-Engineering: Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering (EE)

Kaskaskia College now has more than 149 agreements with four-year colleges and universities, up from just 39 a year ago. This showcases KC’s commitment to providing students as many opportunities and pathways as possible to pursue their academic and career aspirations. Agreements with other colleges are expected to be announced later in the year. Evans noted “these agreements are a contract to ensure mom and dad, and the student that as long as they complete the work and achieve passing grades, they are going to finish on time.”