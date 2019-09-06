White Announces New Permanent Cardinals License Plate Available for Order



Money raised from the license plates will support public schools in Illinois

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plate is now available for order. The license plate, which features the Cardinals iconic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo, was unveiled last month by White at Busch Stadium.

White noted the public may order the St. Louis Cardinals license plates by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Fans may order random number, personalized or vanity plates. It will take approximately six weeks to receive Cardinals license plates in the mail after ordering.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” said White. “Fans now have the opportunity to express pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois. It is my pleasure to have the St. Louis Cardinals organization take part in this meaningful program.”

Each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout Illinois.

The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.

Public Act 095-0331, enacted in 2002, allows Illinois sports teams to have license plates designated as Professional Sports Teams license plates. The St. Louis Cardinals were specifically included in the 2002 law. The Cardinals are the sixth sports team in the state to take advantage of the law. More than $10 million has been raised to support Illinois public schools through the sales of sports teams’ license plates featuring designs from the Chicago Bears (8,170 on the road), Chicago Blackhawks (22,110), Chicago Bulls (3,196), Chicago Cubs (13,794) and Chicago White Sox (17,515)