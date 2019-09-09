HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host a Nursing Hiring Event, September 26

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host a Nursing Career Fair for area registered nurses (RN) and certified nurse assistants (CNA) interested in joining the clinical team on Thursday, September 26 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the first-floor boardroom at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The hospital is offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for qualified professionals. Candidates can expect to meet with department leaders and human resource recruiters for on-the-spot interviews and can also learn about the hospital’s tuition reimbursement options offered by Hospital Sisters Health System and other professional development opportunities.

Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP and get more information about the Nursing Career Fair by calling 618-234-2120, ext. 32255 or e-mailing SIDCareers@hshs.org. Visit hshscareers.jobs to view all current openings at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.