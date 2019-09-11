HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Breaks Ground on Expansion of Clinton County Rural Health Facility

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese broke ground on Monday, September 9 on an expansion of the Clinton County Rural Health medical clinic, located on the campus of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The expansion will add approximately 12,000 square feet onto the existing building and renovate portions of the current medical practice space. The project will be completed in phases to limit disruption of services to Clinton County Rural Health patients.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay shared, “This is truly an exciting time for St. Joseph’s. The expansion of Clinton County Rural Health is an important step in ensuring we continue to provide quality care to the residents of this area,” he said. “Adding extensive square footage onto the existing building will afford us the space to add primary care providers that will improve patient access to the communities we serve. Additionally, by renovating the existing portion of the building and adding parking, we will provide our patients with the amenities and convenience they deserve.”

Clinton County Rural Health patients will continue to see their doctors in the current facility as the expansion is built. Once completed, anticipated in nine months the physicians will move their practices into the new building while the older building is being renovated. The entire project is expected to be completed in September 2020.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) President and CEO Mary Starmann-Harrison shared her thoughts on the importance of this Clinton County Rural Health clinic expansion. “At HSHS, we focus on the continuum of care for our patients – ensuring that we don’t just treat them for one medical instance, but instead we sustain their care for a lifetime,” she said. “Our healing ministry is about our relationship with others. Our colleagues and providers understand that every life is sacred and we value and respect each and every person we encounter. At the end of the day, this expansion of the Clinton County Rural Health Clinic enhances our ability to provide life-saving care to our patients through our Mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality Franciscan health care ministry.”

In addition to the remarks made by Klay and Starmann-Harrison, the ceremony included an opening prayer by Deacon Linus Klostermann, from St. Joseph’s Hospital Pastoral Care team as well as serving at Saint Dominic’s Parish in Breese. Remarks were also shared by Melinda Clark, CEO of HSHS Medical Group, as Clinton County Rural Health clinic providers are employed by HSHS Medical Group. Clark shared how the expansion of the Clinton County Rural Health clinic will continue the collaboration between HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group in bringing needed providers to the area. “Together, we can offer complete care to our patients and we look forward to continuing our partnership to offer the best possible health care in the area,” she said.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, visit stjoebreese.com HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.