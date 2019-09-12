Girls’ Tennis Team Grabs Win Over Gibault

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The MHS Girls’ Tennis team — containing lots of hard-working yet inexperienced players — posted a 9-0 victory over Gibault in its first match at Mascoutah, Tuesday, August 27.

After that, the going got tougher in the next three contests: Two days later, the Lady Indians hosted Mt. Vernon, and just the top of the Mascoutah lineup prevailed in a 5-4 defeat.

On Tuesday, September 3, the Lady Indians traveled to Collinsville without several key players (illness) but still managed to win three matches in a 6-3 loss.

Finally, a vastly more experienced Alton Marquette squad easily prevailed 9-0, at MHS, Thursday, Sept. 5.

At one through six singles versus Gibault, Ella Mostoller defeated Macy Schneider, 6-1, 6-1; Amelia Hardimon hammered Malyah Phillips, 6-1, 6-1; Rachel Eddy ripped Grace Bush, 6-0, 6-1; Abby Spitler spanked Maria Biske, 6-0, 6-1; Katelyn Springer smacked down Hadley Schneider, 6-0, 6-1; Lexy Nieves beat Mary Ellen Koeninger, 6-1, 6-4.

The Lady Indians also swept one-three doubles: Alyssa Harris and Fiona Douglas overpowered Schneider and Bush, 6-2, 6-1; Kate Underwood and Elysia Whiteside slipped by Phillips and Biske, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6; Haidyn Louden and Lauren Boehm beat Hadley Schneider and Koeninger, 6-2, 6-4.

Mascoutah prevailed at one, two, and three singles and one doubles against Mt. Vernon: Mostoller upended Cammy Cowley, 6-1, 7-5; Hardimon got past Sam Montgomery, 6-3, 7-5; Rachel Eddy rebounded from a second-set defeat to slip past Emma Maxey, 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.

The Lady Indians triumphed over Collinsville at three and six singles and two doubles: Underwood defeated Anna Fable, 6-4, 7-6; Callie Adkins collected a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Abbi Olsson; Underwood and Adkins squeaked by Fable and Loghan Phetsanbsaki, 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.

At 8:30 a.m., Saturday, September 14, the Mascoutah Varsity will compete in the Triad Invite — hosted at various sites in the Metro East area, TBA.