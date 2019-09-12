MHS Harriers Hang With The Top Dogs At Granite City

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

GRANITE CITY — The Mascoutah High School Varsity and JV Cross Country teams tested their mettle against the top dogs of Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri at the 46th Granite City Invitational, last Saturday. They performed pretty well.

The Lady Indians led the way, finishing fifth out of 24 teams and 179 individuals. Top runner Chloe Latour came in 21st place at 19:36.97.

Overall, Peyton Schieppe of O’Fallon won the 3.1 mile race with a time of 17:24.65, outdueling Lydia Roller of Staunton by 12 seconds.

O’Fallon won the Girls’ Varsity team title, beating Chatham Glenwood, Triad, Waterloo, Mascoutah, and Edwardsville, 42-87-135-154-185-185.

Kristian Knecht crossed in 21st at 16:07.94 to lead the Varsity Indians to an 8th place finish with 256 points.

St. Louis University High pulled away from Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Triad, Ft. Zumwalt West, Chatham Glenwood, and Belleville East, 45-67-165-182-184-210-230. Jack Pifer of Edwardsville topped the field at 15:17.03.

The JV Girls finished third out of nine full teams, and the Frosh-Soph Boys came in ninth out of 23 squads.

Arianna Climaco led the JV with a fifth-place, 21:10.53 result, and Joshua Sturgill paced the Frosh-Soph group with a 28th place, 17:35.89 effort.

“Both teams ran very well; we had some good times,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “Kristian is right at the border of breaking 16 minutes — what we are shooting for.

“And Jordan Eddy was right behind him. We had a nice pack, but we had conference rivals Triad and Waterloo ahead of us. Triad had its top four between our one and two.

“Chloe ran really well for a freshman. She wasn’t intimidated. She just comes out and races.”

Following Latour, Naya Busbea placed 38th at 20:32.61; Maggie Benton — 46th at 20:47.58; Jaycie Anderson — 49th at 20:56.53; Bella Dixon — 55th at 21:09.45; Jenna Schanz — 64th at 21:21.73; Abigail Uptergrove — 89th at 22:11.13.

Knecht had a positive experience on the flat Granite course, substantially beating his Personal Best from the last two tries here.

“This was a great course. My goal was to break my PR from sophomore year, and I got that. I got 16:07, and I am proud of that. I love the atmosphere here. It is very competitive, and everybody is very supportive of each other, pushing each other to their limits.

“I had to sprint to get in front of the pack to make sure I did not get trapped in. I like the flat course, but I think the hills at the SIU course (two weeks ago) helped me. And the hills help you later on the flat courses.

It was beautiful weather today. Nobody complained about it.”

Eddy finished second for the Mascoutah Varsity with a 42nd place, 18:39. 10 effort. Then, Avery Cozzi — 65th at 17:17.43; Sean Ede — 74th at 17:31.07; Josh Copher — 75th at 17:31. 76; Noah Jensen – 88th at 17:43.10; Dylan Lyons — 122th at 18:25.8.

After Climaco: Annabelle Kowalski concluded the Girls’ JV race in 14th at 21: 39.75; Isabella Hart — 19th at 21:50.11; Jayda Williams — 21st at 21:55.63; Kamdyn Burman — 27th at 22:14. 56.

The additional scorers in the Frosh-Soph Boys’ race: Lance Miller — 44th at 17:52.98; Israel Ignacio — 78th at 18:24.81; Silas Angell — 100th at 18:51.15; Cameron Aurelio — 102nd at 18:52.95.

At 9:00 a.m., this Saturday, September 14, the Cross Country teams will race at Belleville West.