MPD To Hold 3rd Annual National Night Out Celebration Oct. 1

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah Police Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The free event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Train Depot in Scheve Park.

National Night Out is celebrated each year on either the first Tuesday of August or the first Tuesday of October. Last year, over 38.6 million people in 16,790 communities across the United States joined forces in an effort to promote a Police Community Partnership through crime, drug and violence awareness prevention and neighborhood unity.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting this free event open everyone of all ages,” Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated. “During our first Night Out event in 2017, approximately 1,000 residents attended. We were thrilled with the turn-out and are hoping for even a bigger participation this year. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community.”

Different activities scheduled include:

• Free food and soft drinks,

• Public safety personnel meet-and-greet,

• MPD Police car viewing and demonstrations,

• MFD Fire truck viewing and demonstrations,

• Mascoutah EMS Ambulance viewing and demonstrations,

• ISP Motorcycle officers,

• SWAT vehicle and officers,

• K-9 demonstrations involving multiple agencies,

• ARCH Air Medical Services Helicopter,

• Music by DJK Gray Events of Alton,

• Bounce houses,

• Dunk Tank

• and fun giveaways for school age youth who attend and register.

Waldrup said the K-9 demonstrations will demonstrate aggression, obedience, and narcotics detection.

This incredible evening is free of charge and open to all.

“This third National Night Out is made possible with your help,” Waldrup said. “This event will give everyone, especially the children, a chance to meet and interact with those who do everything possible to keep our families, our friends, and our town safe.”

The MPD is asking for your support for this community event. To date, the following donors include:

First Federal Savings Bank

Mascoutah Chiropractic

Citizens Community Bank

Rural Family Medicine Assoc.

Moll Funeral Home

Boyce, Hund & Associates

Roemer Topf Restaurant

Mascoutah Rotary Club

South Side Auto Body

Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club

Able Store It

DBT Properties LLC

Mascoutah Township

South Mascoutah Jaycees

Chili Dawg Dawson Memorial Fund

Dale & Donna Mae Schlueter

Mascoutah Evening Lions Club Inc.

Martin Steel Fabrication Inc.

Farmers & Merchants National Bank

Mascoutah H & R Block

P.S.L. Inc

WalMart

Mascoutah Improvement Assoc.

Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce

Mascoutah Police PB & PA Union

Target

Dominoes

Coca Cola

Old Vienna

Stefanie & James Poggi

Tom’s Supermarket

Ameren

Sure Shot

Flowers, Balloons, Etc.

Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Mascoutah Public Library

Mascoutah Schools (High School Art Club, NHS & Beta Club, Secretaries)

Mascoutah High School JROTC

Mascoutah Equipment

If you, your church, organization, or business would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Police Chief Scott Waldrup at 618-566-2964, ext 112 or Mascoutah Assistant City Manger Kari Haas at 618-566-2964, ext 106. Donations can also be mailed to the City of Mascoutah, Attn: City Clerk, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Your help is sincerely appreciated.