Volleyball Team Seizes Momentum In Toppling Red Bud For 1st Win

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Getting that first win of the season is always a big thing — no matter who it’s against.

After rough losses to Belleville West and Mater Dei, the MHS Varsity Volleyball team got strong finishes in both sets to master the Red Bud Musketeers, 25-19, 25-17 at Mascoutah, September 3.

To finish off the match, the Lady Indians stopped Red Bud’s late run with a 6-1 streak.

In set one, they squandered a 15-8 lead but won by six points on the strength of a final, 7-0 rampage.

Overall, Mackenzie Heriford and Ella Fournie led in kills with seven and five. Kaeli Ross – playing a strong right side – chipped in three.

Fournie and Heriford recorded six and five kills; Delaney Morio and Fournie registered 10 service points each, and Morio and Lauren Ross had eight and seven assists. Kaeli Ross was credited with two blocks.

“We had some nice runs with a different lineup, tonight,” Mascoutah Coach Todd Gober said. “We are still making a lot of little mistakes that are ruining our momentum.

“That’s part of the growing up process we need to continue to work on — to get rid of net violations and balls dropping.”

In the second set Mascoutah had some nice runs as Gober highlighted the spirited play of Fournie, Brooke Junker, Kaeli Ross, Morio, and Heriford.

“Fournie and Junker did a nice job on the outside; Kaeli Ross was on the right side for the first time this year, and she played well. Delaney did a nice job on the backside running slides to Ross.

“Heriford is becoming a six-rotation player for us, a good blocker, and she plays a really solid back row. She is getting swings from the back row and is our go-to in the front.

“Our ball control was pretty good, and our serve-receive was typically decent, and we played solid defense. We needed that win, going into the Edwardsville Tournament.”

In the definitive, second-set spree, Junker and Heriford nailed clear winners.

And to finish off the first set, Fournie fired in two aces, and Heriford blasted in the game-winner.

Mascoutah, 1-2, will be strengthened at the Edwardsville Tournament (Friday-Saturday, September 6-7) with the return of Bonnie Thompson. The Lady Indians start off against Collinsville at 6 p.m., Friday night.