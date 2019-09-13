Jesse White Announces Driver Records Now Available Online

Illinoisans no longer need to visit Driver Services facilities to obtain their driving record

Illinoisans no longer need to visit Driver Services facilities to purchase their driving records due to a new program launched by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. Motorists may now purchase a copy of their driving record online. This new program will allow customers to immediately print their driving record at the end of the transaction. The program is accessible 24/7 at www.cyberdriveillinois.com” through the “Online Services” section under the “Driving Record Abstract” category.

The purpose of a driving record is to document whether a person has a valid driver’s license, and to track a motorist’s history of traffic violations as well as any sanctions imposed by the Secretary of State. Driving records are often required by employers for employees who drive during the course of their workday. Records may also be needed to obtain a new driver’s license for those who have moved to another state. In addition, some individuals like to monitor their driving record and may use them to receive auto insurance discounts or for other purposes.

“I am pleased to offer this new online service that uses technology to better serve the public,” said White. “On average, more than 18,000 driving records are purchased monthly at Driver Services facilities statewide. This new program now allows Illinois license holders the opportunity to purchase their own driving record from the convenience of their homes.”

To use this service, customers will be required to enter personal information for security purposes, as well as information from the hard copy of their driver’s license, such as driver’s license number, issuance date on driver’s license, etc. They may purchase their driving record once the required identification has been entered. The fee is $12 per record, plus a $1 credit card processing fee. The $12 fee to purchase driving records is set by the state legislature and is the same whether the record is purchased online or at a Driver Services facility.

Once payment has been accepted, customers will have immediate access to their driving record in a PDF file. The records are the same certified record a motorist would obtain at a Driver Services facility. In addition, customers will be emailed a link to the PDF, which will be available to view for five calendar days. Customers may save the record to their computer or smart phone, and email or text it to a third party, such as their employer or attorney. The electronic link is only available through the online service and is one of the advantages of obtaining the record electronically.