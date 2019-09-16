Three Public Transit Presentations Next Week

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

As part of its outreach efforts to get input the from the public, the St. Clair County Transit District is hosting a pair of presentations next Tuesday, September 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and one the following evening at the same time.

One of the events being held for the purpose of getting an idea of how county residents feel concerning public transportation will consist of an open house and public comment meeting at Southwestern Illinois College on Tuesday, September 23.

The second of the two meetings, also next Tuesday, will take place on Scott Air Force Base for military personnel and residents there.

Then on Wednesday evening, September 24, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Swansea MetroLink park and ride lot, 704 North Belt, a similar meeting and open house is taking place.

These are all part of the district’s “Transit Vision 2020” project which began earlier this year in an effort to determine how the sales tax-supported and, to a much lesser degree, user-supported transportation service can be improved and operated more efficiently in the county.

For those unable to attend either of the above mentioned meetings but still interested in providing their comments about public transportation service, there is a survey that can be completed on the transit district’s web site at www.scctd.org.

To find that survey after accessing the web site, scroll down on the home page to “Transit Vision 2020” then click on the blue box that says “take the survey.” The survey can also be found at www.transitvision2020.metroquest.com.

The three meetings next week are part of a series of such sessions that have been taking place for the same purpose.

St. Clair County Board member Ken Sharkey of Fairview Heights is managing director for the transit district which hosted one of those public meetings at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center in East St. Louis not long ago.

With input and guidance from the Bi State Development Agency and the area’s public transportation provider, Metro, the transit district board of trustees, in April of 2019, had approved entering into a contract with Transportation Management and Design Inc., headquartered in Carlsbad, California, to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the 18 fixed public bus service routes that are part of the transportation network in St. Clair County.

Sharkey said that study, referred to as “Transit Vision 2020, will identify what is and what is not currently working well in our transportation network.”

“It will pinpoint areas where service is and is not needed with the ultimate goal of identifying how the district can best serve the region.”

This is the first time in 20 years, Sharkey noted, that the district has taken a look like this at its system.

As an example of what the goal is in trying to provide better service, Sharkey shared an encounter he had with a female named Monique who works as a waitress at a fast food restaurant in O’Fallon.

This individual, Sharkey explained, spends two hours on two different buses to get back and forth to her job each day she works.

“We need to make sure that perhaps we can get her to her destination in a faster way so she can have more quality time with her family.”

“We believe that every rider counts and we do not want to leave anybody out. We’re excited about the possibility and we want to encourage everyone to get involved in the process. Your input is the key to its success.”

Herb Simmons, the mayor of East Carondelet who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the St. Clair County Transit District, said the goal of the public meetings and the consultant study “is to assure that the system continues to serve our region efficiently, effectively and safely.”

“As Ken stated, we want you to get involved, we want to hear your input. We need your help in this endeavor because we need to make our system just exactly what we said – we want it to be efficient, effective and safe.”

The St. Clair County Transit District was created in 1981 under the Illinois Mass Transit District Act. SCCTD provides and manages transportation services for the 15 townships that make up the district: Belleville, Canteen, Caseyville, Centreville, East St. Louis, Engelmann, Lebanon, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, St. Clair, Shiloh Valley, Smithton, Stites, Stookey and Sugarloaf.