Terry E. Shute, 69, of Fairview Heights, IL., born August 17, 1950, in Danville. IL., passed away August 30, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Terry was a teacher and a coach in Newtown and Oakwood, IL. Principal at Wesclin Junior/Senior High School, Trenton, IL. He was an active member of the Illinois Principals Association.

In retirement he enjoyed family, friends, sports, Life Long Learning through Washington University, writing, blogging and travel. Before his death he traveled to all seven continents.

He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Lou Howell: father Estel Shute: grandparents, Claude and Dolly Shute & Ethel and Harvey Bryant.

Terry married Jane Williams and had two children, Amy (Roy) Youngs and Douglas Shute.

Surviving are his stepmother Bette Shute: granddaughters Brielle and Jules Johnston who enjoyed a yearly tradition of zany eclectic Christmas portraits with their grandfather; sister Debi (Wayne) Cronin; brothers Todd Shute and Jason Howell.

He moved to the St. Louis area to pursue a career as a principal, dated and married one of his teachers Barbara Kirby Shute, June 10, 1995.

His laughter filled a room, he will be missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society, imagine a world free from cancer.

Visitation: Family and friends may gather for a time of reminiscing from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Stonewolf Golf Club, Fairview Heights, IL.

Lake View Funeral Home

Fairview Heights, IL