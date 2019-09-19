Houghland & Adams Crack 3 Hits in HC’s Victory Over St. Theresa

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE — On a hot, humid afternoon at Belle Valley Elementary, Holy Childhood hitters’ Clae Hougland, Gregory Adams, and Brayden Klein loosened up and swatted multiple hits against St. Theresa.

In fact, the Apaches, already up 2-0, scored six runs in the third and sixth innings to cage the Tigers 14-3 in six innings, Wednesday, September 11.

Houghland, who had a double, triple, and home run, got robbed in his final at-bat when the Tigers’ center fielder made a diving grab.

Adams added two doubles and a single, and Klein smacked a single and double.

“It was a sloppy game; we didn’t have our normal, mistake-free fielding,” HC Coach Brian Rongey said. “ But we hit the ball well. St. Theresa was scrappy and stayed in it for a while.

“We were able to put some kids in places they do not usually play. That’s a good experience for next year when they get to high school. Tomorrow, we have Blessed Sacrament, which is the start of a run going into the playoffs.

“We are playing the Diocesan and the state playoffs. These will all be tough games.”

Already leading 2-0 before the top of the third inning, the Apaches exploded for six runs in their third at-bat.

Adams doubled home Ben Hamilton, who got on via the shortstop’s error, and Klein cracked a double, scoring Adams. Then, Klein scored the third run on a wild pitch.

Continuing the onslaught, Nolan Rongey and Grant Reinneck walked and advanced to second and third via a wild pitch; Jacob Jung’s deceptive sacrifice fly to second scored Rongey; Hougland tripled home Reinneck; Hougland scored on a wild pitch.

After a two-inning offensive lull, HC assaulted the Tigers for six more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Hougland hit a towering home run to center field. Josh Amann doubled, scoring Fritz who had walked. And Adams singled home Amann for the third score of the inning

Accounting for runs four through six: Rongey ripped a single to right, scoring Hamilton who had been plunked by a fastball, and Jung jacked a two-run single, scoring Adams and Rongey.

In the first inning, Klein’s single to right scored Adams, who had doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball.

Hougland recorded his first on a double to right field in the third inning that scored Jung — who had got on base by error..

The Apaches used multiple pitchers to secure the win.