MHS Cross Country Teams Cruise To Victory At Belleville West
By Sam Graf
Mascoutah Herald
Mascoutah High School Cross Country teams swept the Belleville West Invitational, last Saturday, winning each race by a substantial margin.
The Varsity Girls bested Belleville West, Civic Memorial, Columbia, and Granite City on the three-mile course, 34-54-61-95-106. Chloe Latour led Mascoutah with a second-place, 19:15.2 effort. West’s Alyssa Elliot won at 18:45.3.
In the Varsity Boys’ race, the Indians easily prevailed against Columbia, West, Collinsville, Alton, Belleville East, Granite City, and Civic Memorial, 48-66-80-98-24-138-154-188.
Kristian Knecht led the Mascoutah Boys with a third-place, 16:06.2 result. Cassius Havis of Alton outdueled Theo Paxton for the top spot, 15:56.1 to 16:01.6.
Running both JV squads at the same time, the Indians clobbered Collinsville, West, and the rest of the field, 19-72-74, and the Lady Indians garnered a 15-61-64 win against West and Collinsville.
After Latour, Bella Dixon finished fourth, overall, at 20:41.3; Jaycie Anderson — ninth at 20:59.8; Maggie Benton — 10th at 21:02.7; Naya Busbea — 13th at 21:23.2; Jenna Schanz — 14th at 21:25.6; Arianna Climaco — 20th at 21:59.3.
Avery Cozzi followed Knecht with a sixth place, 16:43.8 result; Jordan Eddy — ninth at 16:53.6; Joshua Sturgill — 13th at 17:12.14; Sean Ede — 17th at 17:23.6; Noah Jensen — 19th at 17:31.3; Josh Copher — 24th at 17:41.5.
Abigail Uptergrove, Annabelle Kowalski, Jayda Williams, Angel Climaco, Kamdyn Burman, Eve Slago, and Natalie Hart went one through seven in the Girls’ JV race. Uptergrove led the crew at 21:38.6.
Lance Miller, Dylan Lyons, Anthony Stark, Israel Ignacio, Brendan Jones, Evan Gill, and Cameron Auerilo went 1-3-4-5-6-8-9 in the JV Boys’ race.
Miller recorded a time of 17:18.8, and Lyons, Stark, Ignacio, Jones, and Gill registered times in the 18-minute range.
Upcoming: All the Indians will race at the Mascoutah Invitational, 9 a.m., Saturday, September 21. The following Saturday, they will be at Springfield, starting at 9:45.