Two Appointed to Expanded New Baden Park Board

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

NEW BADEN – Local residents Rene Meyers and Justin Dunning have been appointed to the New Baden Park Board which was expanded a few weeks ago in order to increase the number of people sharing in its responsibilities and functions.

The action to approve the appointments was taken by the New Baden Village Board of Trustees at its meeting held on Monday evening this week.

At that meeting, Village Clerk Teri Crane pointed out that even though the legislation approved by the board in August to increase the number of park board members from five to seven was structured to allow for persons living just outside the borders of New Baden, these two both live in the village.

Back in July, the board of trustees was told by Mayor Christy Picard that she and the village administrator met with the park board and learned that its existing members felt they needed more help and involvement from the community.

An original recommendation to bump the number of park board members up from five to nine was considered but the village trustees opted to only add two at this time and perhaps pursue two more at some time in the future.

Village Attorney Doug Gruenke told the trustees that if the number of members were to be increased to nine, it would be more of a challenge to have the total needed to constitute a quorum without which the meetings could not be held.

The all-volunteer park board meets on the second Tuesday evening of every month at 7 p.m. to discuss various events not only at the village park but also the civic center. This board has no autonomous authority to act on matters involving such things as the expenditure of village money but instead is advisory in nature.

Monday evening’s meeting of the village board was chaired by Trustee Bob Oster in the absence of Picard and lasted only a handful of minutes, prompting him to comment, “I think we set a record” in terms of brevity.

Oster took the time to introduce the newly hired Village Administrator, Erika Kennett whose appointment was approved late last month.

Kennett said she was excited to be part of the village and has been spending time learning about the village and things going on there.

The only other action taken by the board of trustees Monday evening was to authorize repairs of a 2011 model diesel-powered Exmark mower at a cost of $6432.03, this cost being a little less than a third of what a new one would entail.

Commissioner of Public Works Ron Renth said this mower is used a various locations of village property such as the sewage treatment plan and the park plus serves as a source for mulching also.