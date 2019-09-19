Varsity Volleyball Vanquishes Three Foes At The Mascoutah Invitational

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — When the Mascoutah High School Girls’ Volleyball team isn’t playing the established powerhouses, it competes very well against requisite competition.

And last Saturday, Sept. 14, the Lady Indians concluded the Mascoutah Invitational with a solid 3-1 record. But crazily, that meant a fifth-place finish among the eight-team field.

How? Though they finished 2-1 in their four-team pool, on total points they ended up third out of four squads. That ultimately put them in the fifth-place match, which they easily won over Greenville, 25-19, 25-17.

Mascoutah opened competition with 25-7, 25-15 victories over Metro East Lutheran and Columbia but lost match three to Murphysboro, 25-8, 17-25, 25-14.

Columbia ended up winning the championship, beating Freeburg, 30-28, 25-23.

Against Greenville (Mascoutah’s final match), Bonnie Thompson recorded 12 kills, and Ashlynn Hughes scored on 14 of 18 serves. Lauren Ross led with 13 assists.

The Lady Indians had one bright moment against scrappy Murphysboro, winning the second set by an eight-point margin.

Overall stats against the Red Devils, Thompson led with 11 kills, and Kaeli Ross recorded four blocks.

In their most exciting match, the Lady Indians rebounded from a 25-16, second-set defeat to hand the Columbia Eagles a 15-8, third-set drubbing.

Down the stretch, they turned around an 0-3 start and broke a 7-7 tie with five-straight points, shooting down the Eagles’ hopes of an undefeated pool mark.

“The third set against Columbia was nice — what a roller coaster match,” Mascoutah Coach Todd Gober said. “It was a game of momentum. We had a different lineup with Brooke Junker hurt and MacKenzie Heriford playing on the outside.

“That was a learning experience for Mac, and she did fine. We are a good team when we play clean and have the potential to be a very good team this year.”

In the decisive, third-set spurt, Heriford had a kill and block, and Ella Fournie fired in an ace.

Overall stats against Columbia: Hughes led with three blocks; Thompson and Heriford had nine kills apiece, and Hughes added eight; Ross recorded 18 assists, and Delaney Morio contributed 11; Heriford topped the team with 12 digs.