Wills Runs Wild Against Centralia, Churning Out 354 Yards And Five Touchdowns

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

CENTRALIA — Rushing for 120 yards and scoring four touchdowns would be a good night’s work for most high-school running backs. MHS ball-carrier, Devin Wills, produced that much in the first quarter at Centralia, last Friday night, Sept. 13.

Overall, Wills churned out 354 yards on 32 carries (11.06 per attempt), and the senior back also caught two passes for 77 yards — the second one a 57-yard, scoring rumble — as the Indians overwhelmed the Orphans, 48-27, to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross also had an efficient outing. He completed seven-of-10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and also sported a three-yard touchdown plunge.

“We came into this year with our offensive line and the off-season Wills had and were expecting those types of games,” Mascoutah Coach Josh Lee said. “We are trying to do things to keep Wills fresh. Last year, toward the end of the year, he was a little worn done.

“Devon Ross has been doing a great job. He is a tough kid and good leader. He works really hard, and the kids respect him. Overall, I am pretty pleased with the 48 points.

“Defensively, we really stopped the run. But I looked up at the scoreboard, and they had 21 points. They hit us for some big plays. We had to change our coverages during the game. Overall, our kids responded to it very well.”

Wills showed he could be a workhorse, rushing 32 times. On the first series, he churned out 35 yards on five carries, including a four-yard dive into the end zone — barely two minutes into the game.

After the Orphans had taken a 7-6 lead on 62-yard completion from Hayden Minor to Markus Isaiah, Ross came right back with runs of 13, 11, and four yards to make it 12-7 with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter.

In the same series, Timothy Middleton had hauled in a 21-yard pass to get the ball down to the Centralia 30 yard line.

On the next drive, Ross hit Middleton again with a 30-yard completion before Wills rumbled 13 yards to paydirt.

Amazingly, with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter, the Indians took advantage of three-straight incompletions by Minor and a short punt, and plowed 45 yards for a touchdown to make it, 26-7.

On the final plays of that series, Wills had runs of 22 and seven yards.

“It was a game to remember,” Wills said. “But I can’t do it without my O-line. I had a little chip on my shoulder. It’s just a new year and a new me. I am not as nervous as I was last year.

“I just feel so much more confident with this offense and line. It just comes natural. Coach Lee has trained me to take the blows. That’s what running backs do. They take blows all the time.”

The Orphans tried to hang in there with two touchdowns in the first half of the second quarter — an 85-yard interception to Isaiah and Minor’s 78-yard hookup with Daveonte Cunningham.

But the Indians more than matched Centralia’s production, scoring three times in the second period: Ross had a three-yard run; Logen Timon booted a 27-yard field goal; Christian Harms hauled in a 16-yard pass from Ross.

In the second half, the pace dropped off dramatically with each team only scoring a lone touchdown in the third quarter.

For the Indians’ final score, Wills grabbed a screen pass from Ross and rambling 57 yards to the goal line.

Other stats: Jayden Neal racked up 56 yards on 11 carries; Aiden Jones hauled in a two-point pass; James Hanner and Byron Watson had quarterback sacks. And Andrew Schultz led with six tackles.

This week, the Indians host 1-2 Highland to start the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule, 7 p.m., Friday, September 20.