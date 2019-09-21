Five Honored for Community Dedication and Support

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – As part of the City of Fairview Heights 50th anniversary celebration, five more people have been added to the list of those living individuals who have been recognized this year because of their dedication and support of the community.

Honored during an open house held at city hall on Saturday afternoon, September 14, each person was given a special commemorative medallion and introduced to those present by local resident Jere Wilmering, chairman of the 50th anniversary celebration committee, and Mayor Mark Kupsky.

One of those presented with this prestigious award is Darrell Sy, retired superintendent of Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 who has devoted 35 years of his life to education.

Sy feels the biggest accomplishment that he is the proudest of was the passage of an education fund referendum in the spring of 1995 after it had been voted down one time previously and was expected by some to fail again.

The approval by the public of the tax increase to help bolster the school district’s financial position, Sy believes, was due to an all-out effort to educate the voters on the potential consequences of its failure and the rewards to be realized from its success.

The outcome was very positive for the students in the district including replacing 40-year-old desks with new ones, updating the curriculum, establishing computer labs, adding television monitors and video screens to every classroom and hiring staffing specialists along with setting up a summer school program that allowed working parents to drop off their children early and pick them up later, thusly avoiding day care expenses.

Sy is confident that there need not be any concerns about turning the leadership of our community and this world over to the students, believing everything will be great with them in charge.

Another individual honored this same day is retired Fairview Fire Department Chief Don Feher who held that position from 1997 through 2006 after serving as assistant chief under the late Bernie Rowan for 17 years.

Feher has since become very active at the county level with emergency preparedness activities. He is a member of the St. Clair County Emergency Telephone System Board, having been appointed to serve through 2021. Feher has also been a volunteer member of the Fairview Heights Electrical Commission since 2015.

The Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Williams, senior pastor at New Christian Fellowship Church in Fairview Heights, was presented with one of these awards because of his involvement in the community that includes serving as a chaplain for the police department for five years and as a leadership facilitator for both the Metro East Cadets of Policing and the annual police youth academy.

Williams is a member of the board of directors for the Youth In2 Action program which provides guidance and training in life skills for young people in the community. He is board chairman for the Christian Activity Center in East St. Louis and belongs to both the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Delta Epsilon Lambda chapter, serving as education chair for the latter.

In partnership with the local police department, Mayor Kupsky, Sky Zone and the city’s parks and recreation department, Williams hosts an annual back to school party for children and youth in Fairview Heights at his church every year during the late summer.

A forever young lady named Joan Moss was another included among those recognized at the city hall open house.

She worked for the Fairview Heights Tribune for 12 years, beginning as a type setter then advancing to managing editor for five Yelvington newspapers along with going well beyond her employment duties to support the city.

Moss, a past recipient of a distinguished service award from late Illinois Senator Alan J. Dixon, led the way for the Fairview Heights Tribune to sponsor an annual Easter egg hunt, now put together by the city’s parks and recreation department, after another group with this responsibility gave it up.

Other examples of Moss’ contributions to Fairview Heights include working on the city’s 25th anniversary celebration committee, an ambulance service ad hoc committee and the community art fair once known as the Midwest Salute to the Masters.

One of Moss’ proudest accomplishments goes back many years when the Fairview Heights Tribune sponsored a gala civic awards event, recognizing people in 10 different categories, known as the “Ball in the Mall” at St. Clair Square, having done this annually for an entire decade starting in 1975 with the proceeds being used to support such programs as the local library and police department.

Frank Watson is also part of the group of those honored by the 50th anniversary committee for his dedication to Fairview Heights as founder of the local Volunteers in Policing group which provides assistance to law enforcement efforts here by handling a variety of routine chores and responsibilities in order to free officers up for more important duties.

Working with former Chief of Police Nick Gailius, Watson provided a great deal of help in the development of the Metro East Cadets of Policing here for the purpose of encouraging youth to consider careers in law enforcement and he also was part of the establishment of the Youth In2 Action mentoring program for youngsters.

Watson’s dedication to others goes well beyond Fairview Heights as he is a 27-year United States Air Force veteran who retired as a master sergeant and received two bronze stars, two meritorious service medals and a second-class medal of honor for his time in Viet Nam.

Earlier this year, the city’s 50th anniversary recognition program for honoring individuals who have made great contributions to the community also cited Evelyn Duncan, Hector and Linda Gonzales, Beulah Kaiser, Sharon Karraker, Sharon Kassing, Marilyn Kinsella, Billie McLemore, Donna McAndrews, Norm Miller, Vera Mitchell, Alice Toth and Jane Windsor. A special award for service was also given to St. Clair County Historical Society Curator Will Shannon.

The next and final round of community support awards being presented in conjunction with the city’s 50th anniversary will take place on Saturday evening, October 5, during gala ball at the Four Points by Sheraton Fountains Conference Center.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. then dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by dancing to the music of a live band called Spectrum from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. For information concerning tickets, call (618) 489-2010 or go to www.cofh.org, click on the 50th anniversary logo then scroll down to “50th Anniversary Ball.”