Dan E. Renth, 53, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 2, 1965 in Belleville IL, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Lebanon Care Center.

He was a retired teamster, a former carpenter and a member of Holy Childhood Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin E. and Esther A., nee Theismann, Renth, a brother, Steve Renth, sister-in-law, Deb Renth and a niece, Haley Renth.

He is survived by his sons, Joshua (Samantha) Renth of O’Fallon, IL, Dallas Renth of Akron, IA; grandson, Paxton Renth; sisters and brothers, Karolyn (Bob) Brand, Cheryl Pence, Dale (Gayle) Renth, Doug Renth, all of Mascoutah, IL, Shelly (Chad) Ripperda of Belleville, IL; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 7 PM Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Deacon Dan Cozzi officiating.

