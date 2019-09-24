Mascoutah Man Charged With Two Counts Aggravated DUI

On Tuesday, September 24, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges for Timothy J. Junius, 19, of Mascoutah. Junius was charged with two felony counts as a result of the investigation into the crash that occurred on May 4. Charges were pending the results of the Illinois State Police reconstruction of the crash, lab results from Junius, and the case review by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Junius was charged with:

Aggravated DUI while having consumed cannabis resulting in the death of the unborn child.

Aggravated DUI while having consumed cannabis causing injuries to Brenton Tinsley.

Bond was set at $125,000 by Judge O’Gara. The charge for the death, if found guilty, requires a mandatory prison sentence.

At the time of the report, Junius was not in custody.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 10:55 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Road and Brickyard Road just south of Mascoutah, for a report of a vehicle accident.

On arrival at the intersection, deputies found a 2009 Jeep Liberty driven by Timothy J. Junius, 19, of the 900 block of Ottawa in Mascoutah; and a 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by Brenton W. Tinsley, 31, 700 block of Wild Meadow of Mascoutah.

Both vehicles were off the roadway and overturned near the intersection.

Tinsley appeared to have head injuries and was airlifted by ARCH medical evacuation to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. His passenger Elizabeth Tinsley, 31, also suffered injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, IL and was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital with life threatening injuries. Elizabeth Tinsley was seven months pregnant. The child was delivered at the emergency room, flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, but did not survive because of injuries sustained from the crash.

Deputies determined that Junius did not stop at the stop sign at Brickyard Road. Junius struck the Tinsley vehicle which was east bound on Jefferson Road in the driver’s side door, causing both vehicles to overturn. There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard at the intersection.

Junius was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh, IL for evaluation. He was then released pending completion of the accident investigation and lab results.

All persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.