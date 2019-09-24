MHS Cross Country Teams Demonstrate Depth In Winning Mascoutah Invite

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Merely focusing on the top cross-country finishers, one can easily miss the vital role all seven team members contribute to the outcome of a race.

This turned out to be the case at the Mascoutah Invitational, last Saturday morning.

The results of the Indians’ four through seven entries secured victories for both Varsity squads — as both beat back heated challenges from Mississippi Valley Conference foe, Waterloo.

In the Varsity Boys’ race, Joshua Sturgill, Lance Miller, Noah Jensen, and Sean Ede finished 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th place to propel Mascoutah to a 40-57 victory over the Bulldogs.

And after Mascoutah and Waterloo’s top four Varsity Girls had crossed the line, the team score was knotted at 23-23.

But the Lady Indians ultimately won 34-37 as their four through six finishers, Jenna Schanz, Maggie Benton, and Arianna Climaco, placed 11-13 on the three-mile course..

Althoff, Freeburg, Marissa, Wesclin, and Dupo also competed but ended up substantially off the pace.

In the Open races, both Mascoutah JV squads had runners place one through five..

Chloe Latour dusted the Varsity Girls’ field with a nice time of 19:44.

Following Latour, Jaycie Anderson finished fifth at 21:39; Naya Busbea — eighth at 21:51; Isabella Dixon — ninth at 22:01; Schanz — 11th at 22:10; Benton — 12th at 22:43; Climaco — 13th at 22.48.

Leading the Mascoutah Varsity Boys, Kristian Knecht clocked a fourth-place, 17:14 effort.

The Indians’ two through seven finishes: Avery Cozzi — sixth at 17:35; Jordan Eddy — seventh at 17:34; Sturgill — 11th at 17:51; Miller — 12th at 17:54; Jensen — 14th at 18:24; Ede — 17th at 18:36.

Waterloo’s Eli Ward and Jackson McAlister ended up one-two against the rest of the Varsity Boys’ field, clocking times of 16:19 and 16:58. Wesclin’s Justin Mumford finished third at 17:00.

Emma Rick of Waterloo, Julia O’ Neil of Althoff, and Colleen Sliment of Waterloo finished two through four behind Latour, amassing times of 21:16, 21:35, and 21:36.

Annabelle Kowalski led all girls in the Open Race at 22:30; Jayda Williams, Isabella Hart, Eve Slago, and Kamdyn Burman finished second through fifth at 22:43, 23:01, 23.40, and 23:41.

Josh Copher won the Open at 18:32; Chris Copher was second at 19:01; Anthony Stark — third at 19:15; Evan Gill — fourth at 19:17; Israel Ignacio — 19:26.

In Junior High action, the MMS Girls outdueled Smithton, 36-40 atop the five-team field. Mascoutah’s Amelia Martin won the 1.86 mile race at 12:59.

The Lady Braves after Martin: Allie Bower was sixth at 13:24; Emma Price — seventh at 13:27; Katen Fredin — 10th at 13:38; Ella McDonnell — 12th at 13:47; Emma Benton — 13th at 13:52; Ava Kimmle — 14th at 13:53.

Mascoutah’s Jake Lara and Caiden Aurelio went fourth and fifth in the Boys’ Junior High race at 11:40 and 11:42.

Then, Donovan Jensen placed 10th at 12:18; Joseph Lathwood — 11th at 12:18; Lucas Jensen — 13th at 12:22; Kaine Climaco — 18th at 12:32; Kaleb Lafreniere — 19th at 12:35.

This Saturday, September 29, the MHS Cross Country squads will compete at the Springfield Invite, starting at 9:45 a.m.