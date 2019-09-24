Varsity Soccer Team Hammers Highland For Fifth-Straight Victory

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The MHS Varsity Soccer team cruised to its fifth-straight victory and a 9-3-1 overall mark by handing visiting Highland a 5-2 defeat, last Thursday.

Lane Hoelscher led Mascoutah’s efficient offensive attack (five scores in 11 total shots) with two goals as the Indians jumped out 3-0 by halftime.

“Highland came out really strong in the first 10 minutes and we were on our heels a little bit,” Mascoutah Varsity Coach Nick Carr said. “But certainly the next 30 minutes were really good for us.

“I thought we controlled the action, but I would like for us to clean things up, defensively. — not allowing those opportunities for them and finishing the game strong.

“Oliver Hoybach had an amazing save in the first half that could have changed the whole outcome of the game. Offensively, we were finishing our chances. Any time you score five goals, you are happy with that.”

Hoybach made seven saves in nabbing his seventh win of the season.

Hoelscher got the team going with a header at 11:30 after Jared Padilla had lifted the perfect corner kick into the fray in front of the net.

Six minutes later, Max McCollum rifled in an unassisted shot after a pass had deflected off a Highland defender.

And just before halftime, Caden Cox headed in a ball delivered from Justin Renth. In the first half, the Indians out-shot the Bulldogs 6-4.

Highland scored its two goals four minutes into the second half and 25 seconds left in regulation..

Hoelscher and Jonah Canlas provided insurance goals at 70:44 and 73:13. Hoelscher scored after receiving a through ball from Kaleb Whiteside, and Alvero Paris assisted on Canlas’s finish.

With the win, the Indians improve to 3-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

“Last year, we were 5-5 — tied for third in conference. Our goal is to improve on that record and standing.”

Earlier in the week, Mascoutah had traveled to Bethalto, beating MVC foe, Civic Memorial, 3-0 — though it took time for the Indians to get going as the Eagles out-shot them, 9-1, in the first half.

After intermission it was all Mascoutah. Whiteside solidified the win with two goals (43 and 80 minutes) on assists from Paris.

And Tommy Fisher fired in the final one at 56 minutes, launching it from a severe wing angle over the goalie’s head. Hoelscher assisted on the play.

In the second half, the Indians outshot the Eagles 10-5 and Hoybach made 12 saves on the night.

After the Indians take on Father McGivney, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, they hit the road for two MVC games. On Tuesday, September 24, they battle Triad; on Thursday, September 26, they take on Jerseyville at 5:30 p.m.