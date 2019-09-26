Mascoutah Police Department’s 3rd Annual National Night Out

Tuesday, October 1, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Scheve Park

The Mascoutah Police Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 1st. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scheve Park.

National Night Out is celebrated each year on either the first Tuesday of August or the first Tuesday of October. Last year, over 38.6 million people in 16,790 communities across the United States joined forces in an effort to promote a Police Community Partnership through crime, drug and violence awareness prevention and neighborhood unity.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting this free event open everyone of all ages,” Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated. “During our first Night Out event in 2017, approximately 1,000 residents attended. We were thrilled with the turn-out and are hoping for even a bigger participation this year. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community.”

Schedule:

5:00 p.m. – Event starts

5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – ARCH helicopter landing and viewing

6:00 p.m. – Opening ceremonites – Presentation of Colors, singing of National Anthem, opening remarks

6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – K-9 Demonstration (located at Ballfield #5)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Youth Giveaways / Dance

9:00 p.m. – Event ends

Different activities scheduled include:

Free food and soft drinks,

Public safety personnel meet-and-greet,

MPD Police car viewing and demonstrations,

MFD Fire truck viewing and demonstrations,

Mascoutah EMS Ambulance viewing and demonstrations,

ISP Motorcycle officers,

SWAT vehicle and officers,

K-9 demonstrations involving multiple agencies,

ARCH Air Medical Services Helicopter,

Music by DJK Gray Events of Alton,

Bounce houses,

Dunk Tank

and fun giveaways for school age youth who attend and register.

Waldrup said the K-9 demonstrations will demonstrate aggression, obedience, and narcotics detection.

This incredible evening is free of charge and open to all.

“This third National Night Out is made possible with your help,” Waldrup said. “This event will give everyone, especially the children, a chance to meet and interact with those who do everything possible to keep our families, our friends, and our town safe.”

The MPD is asking for your support for this community event. To date, the following donors include:

Mascoutah Police PB & PA Union

Walmart

Kilian Corporation

Mascoutah Noon Lions Club

P.S.L., Inc.

Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce

