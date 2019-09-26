Slago Nominated For Prestigious Wrestling Award

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Recently, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame nominated Mascoutah High School student Eve Slago and four other female wrestlers from Illinois for the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.

This award “celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school seniors for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.”

“They look for up-and-coming seniors (one from each state) that they think will have good opportunities in the future — who have made really improvement from one year to the next,” Slago said. “They look at tournament you go to. They look at State.”

Last season, Slago — after completing the entire boys’ season — finished first at the Girls’ State Freestyle Tournament and fourth in Folkstyle.

“My goal is to place at more nationally-ranked tournaments, which determines All-Americans. I have three pre-season tournaments, and then, I will be doing the boys’ season. After that’s over, I will probably have three or four tournaments in the off-season. Then, my season starts.”

As a senior, she hopes to improve on last year’s Folkstyle results

Slago, the daughter of proud parents, Chris and Amy, would love to wrestle in college and to study environmental science. She has not decided on any particular school yet but has a few in mind.

With her work ethic and enthusiasm for the sport, no doubt she will achieve her goals.