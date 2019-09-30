Mary Hagist Dunkel, 71, of Lancaster, CA born May 5, 1948 in St. Louis, MO died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Lancaster, CA.

Mary graduated from Mascoutah Community High School and Southwestern Illinois College.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Edna, nee Leibrock, Hagist.

She is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Rob) Koogler of Johnstown, OH, Sara (Chris) Chandler of Allen, TX; grandchildren, Zachary and Toby Chandler; sister, Susan (Stephen) Kobayashi of Bishop, CA; nephew, Charles Kobayashi of Hermosa Beach, CA; and nieces, Anna Lomes of Wellesley, MA and Karyn Kobayashi of Studio City, CA.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL