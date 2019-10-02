Football Team Fails To Convert Fourth-Down Plays In Loss At CM

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BETHALTO — “Decisions, decisions!” A banged up Mascoutah High School Football team rolled the dice on several fourth down plays against the Civic Memorial Eagles. Unfortunately, every roll turned out to be “snake eyes.”

Going into this Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Bethalto, Friday night, Sept. 27, both teams stood 3-1. A victory for either would enhance its playoff possibilities.

Trailing 14-11 at halftime — but losing the services of running back Devin Wills (100 yards in the first half) who had suffered a game-ending injury near intermission — the Indians failed to convert four, fourth-down plays in the second half.

Thus, they had to lick their wounds with a 14-11 defeat, and this week, they host 5-0 Triad, which just trounced Jerseyville, 28-7.

With 3:59 to go, having gotten the ball back, when Timothy Middleton caused a fumble and Jamani Giles recovered it, Mascoutah drove from midfield to the CM 19 in six plays.

But the Indians faced at fourth and two with 1:03 on the clock — and having already missed a second-half field goal attempt — MHS Coach Josh Lee opted to run Andrew Schultz up the gut, trusting his experienced line to get the job done.

Schultz got hit hard and dropped one yard short of the first-down line, allowing the Eagles to take a knee and run out the clock.

The other three miscues: With 4:55 left and possession on the CM 37-line — Lee opted for Ross to fake a handoff and throw a pass toward the left sideline. It fell short and incomplete.

Two-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter, Logen Timon missed a fourth-and-five, 39-yard field goal attempt.

Finally, 1:29 left in the third period, Ross could not hit Middleton on a short, fourth-and-five pass near the Eagles’ 24.

“We had tough decisions to make;” Lee said. “Should we kick the field goal? We didn’t try one with the wind, and then we tried one against the wind and missed it. Hindsight is 20-20.

“And we believe in our offensive line. We were going to put it on them to punch it in. Or at least to get us in a better field-goal position. We still had one timeout left.”

What might have happened if Wills could have played in the second half? No one knows, but he had set up Mascoutah’s only touchdown just before halftime with four runs totalling 31 yards.

From the CM 15, Schultz advanced the ball to the CM two on carries of seven, four, and two yards. Jayden Neal completed the six points, plowing into the end zone from two yards out, and he followed with a two-point conversion to make it 14-11..

“They were bouncing in and out of different fronts, and we were starting to figure it out. Then, Wills goes down; he’s a big part of our offense, obviously.

“We were down five defensive starters going into the game. The guys we put in there stepped up and played well. By the end of the game, we were playing a different defense just because we didn’t have enough linebackers to fill in.

“These guys were 3-1, and on film, we knew they were good. We were a little banged up, and they were hungry and smelling playoffs and played like it.”

On the opening drive, the Indians failed to convert a fourth-and-one run, giving the Eagles the ball on Mascoutah 47. Ten plays later, they scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Turbyfill to Nick Walker.

After several stalled drives and no pass completions in the first half, the Indians finally got on the board with Timon’s 28-yard field goal two minutes into the second period.

Aiden Jones got the scoring started with a fumble recovery on the CM-22. Then, Wills ripped off a 12-yard gain, making it first-and-goal from the 10. But the next three plays netted minus one yards.

Immediately, CM countered with a 75-yard touchdown drive to go up 14-3 — 3:31 before halftime.

Unfortunately for the Indians, their passing attack yielded just 27 yards on three completions.

“That is something that we have to take a look at and get some stuff fixed,” said Lee. “We’ve got to be able to throw the ball better. That’s for sure.”

The Indians will also have to concentrate on stopping the vaunted Triad running attack, which racked up 240 yards on 40 carries against the Panthers. Sam Yager led the Knights with 119 on 13 carries.