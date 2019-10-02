HC’s 8th Grade Baseball Team Earns Trip To Class S State Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic School’s 8th Grade Baseball team has accomplished two lofty goals thus far in its successful postseason: To win the Region 5, Class S Regional and advance to the Class S State Tournament.

And to win the Belleville Diocesan Tournament — the first time in 23 years.

Hosting the Regionals at the friendly confines of Scheve Park in Mascoutah, Friday, September 27, they blasted Blessed Sacrament 12-0 to advance to State.

It begins in Coulterville, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 5. To date, the first-round opponent has yet to be determined.

On Saturday, September 28, HC hammered the St. Clare Knights 8-0 in Freeburg to win the Diocesan semifinal, setting up game-two with Blessed Sacrament for the championship, Monday, September 30.

This second go-round, also in Freeburg, turned out far differently than HC’s previous blowout win.. The Apaches needed eight innings to squeak by with a 6-5 victory.

Wyatt Beer made the first meeting with Blessed Sacrament look easy.

Not only did he smack the game-winning, RBI single in the first inning, but he combined with Josh Amann to hurl a no-hitter. Beer pitched the first 3 ⅓ innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

HC left no doubt with six runs in the sixth inning in which Brian Wuebbels, Clae Hougland, and Amann ripped RBI singles.

Overall, Wuebbels, Hougland, and Grant Reinneck tallied two hits apiece in the team’s 10 hit attack, and the defense did not commit an error with Reinneck converting seven chances. Amann ended the game by striking out the final batter.

In completely knixing the St. Clare Knights in the Diocesan semis, Hougland fired a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 13. He also tallied an RBI single in the first inning that ultimately secured the win.

Once again, HC got hot in the sixth inning, recording five runs. Beer, who went three-for-four on the game, blasted a home run in the rally. Reinneck, Jacob Jung, and Nolan Rongey also drove in runs.

In the Apaches’ 11-hit barrage, Amann and Jung tallied two hits apiece.

Amann shattered Blessed Sacrament’s hopes of revenge in the championship game of the Diocesan Tournament when he cracked a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Jung with the winning tally..

Blessed Sacrament had led HC 5-4, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Fritz changed that, singling in Wuebbels to force an extra inning..

Hougland had the longest of the Apaches’ nine hits — a home run in the third inning, and Wuebbels and Beer registered two hits each.

Brayden Klein started the game but worked just a third of an inning. Jung relieved over the next 4 ⅓ innings, nabbing the win. Then Beer finished up the final three frames.