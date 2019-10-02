MHS Tennis Secures Wins In The Heart Of Its Schedule

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

In the past few weeks, the Mascoutah High School Girls’ Tennis has played a slew of matches, nabbing a win at Centralia and quite of few individual triumphs in the others.

Traveling to Centralia, Tuesday, September 17, Mascoutah slipped by the Orphan Annies, 5-4, with five singles’ victories in the two through six slots.

Amelia Hardimon got it started with a 6-2, 6-2 win at two; Rachel Eddy won 6-4, 7-5; Abby Spitler survived 7-6, 6-4; Alexys Nieves nixed her Orphan opponent, 6-2, 6-4; Callie Adkins rebounded for a 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 triumph.

Mascoutah top player, Ella Mostoller, lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 to Piper Marcum.

On Friday-Saturday, September 6-7, the Lady Indians went 0-3 at the Edwardsville Team Tournament.

In a 5-4 loss against St. Thomas More of Champaign, Mascoutah’s top four singles’ players, Mostoller, Hardimon, Eddy, and Katelyn Springer recorded wins.

After that, the Lady Indians lost to Marion, 9-0, and fell 8-1 versus Effingham — with Mostoller getting the lone win with a 6-7, 6-4, 10-5 victory over Caroline Kull at one singles.

In losing to Herrin, 5-4, at MHS, Tuesday, September 10, Mostoller, Eddy, and Spitler registered 10-5, 10-8, and 10-4 wins. Mostoller and Hardimon triumphed 11-10 (7-5 in the tiebreaker) at one doubles.

Against the O’Fallon JV, Wednesday, September 11, Mascoutah lost 7-2. Mostoller defeated Brooke Holland 10-3 at one singles, and Mostoller and Hardimon defeated Holland and Danielle Warren at one doubles, 9-8 (10-7).

The Lady Indians had a tough go at the Triad Tournament, Saturday, September 14, losing to the Knights, 5-0, and 3-2 against Civic Memorial. Mostoller and Spitler tallied 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-4 singles’ wins against the Eagles.

Only Mostoller earned a win against Jerseyville, Monday, September 16, as she knocked off Michelle Maag, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.