SILC Provide $5,000 Donation to The Red Porch

Community Link, in partnership with Southern Illinois Living Centers, anticipate a fall opening for The Red Porch café at 301 East Hanover in New Baden. The Red Porch, with the mission to Brew Good. Do Good., will focus on three areas: Café. Community. Connect.

Café—The Red Porch will offer espresso drinks, coffee, The Republic of Tea products, Excel products and light meals.

Community—The Red Porch will provide persons with disabilities the opportunity to work and gain skills that will be transferable to other jobs. It will be a place that gives business owners a deeper understanding of the contributions that persons with disabilities provide the business world.

Connect—The Red Porch will create a space that promotes inclusion and togetherness, as well as a place to catch up with an old friend or make a new one.

Southern Illinois Living Centers/Clinton Manor Living Center Board of Directors recently provided The Red Porch with a $5,000 donation to be used towards equipment and supplies at The Red Porch.

Renovations are in its final stages. The hiring of a full-time barista manager has been completed and the hiring for part-time baristas are underway.

ABOUT COMMUNITY LINK – Community Link, a non-profit organization and proud United Way member agency, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through a person-centered approach that promotes self-directed living choices and community integration opportunities. The mission of Community Link is to challenge, teach and inspire both participants and community, linking them in ways that enhance their lives. For more information, please visit our website at www.commlink.org.