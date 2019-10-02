St. Clair County Board Approves Tax Levy, Abatement Foreseen

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Utilizing the same process that has been followed for many years, according to St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, a higher tax levy passed Monday evening, September 30, for the county is expected to be abated a few months from now when a more realistic determination is made concerning how much money will be needed.

At the monthly meeting of the county board an ordinance that was approved calls for the levy of $75,035,140 for calendar year 2020 but, Kern said, this does not mean property taxes will be increasing in keeping with precedent that has been set previously.

Board member Ed Cockrell questioned why there was no public hearing with this $75 million being levied when only $42.2 million was extended the last year because he understands local government units must do so when more than five per cent of an increase occurs.

Kern responded that what took place is no different than in previous years when the total for the levy was drastically reduced after a more specific number of how much would be needed and realized, as a result of the setting of a tax multiplier and property assessments, is determined, adding, “You always say taxes are going up when they don’t.”

Voting no on the levy along with Cockrell were board members Mike O’Donnell, Kevin Dawson, Dean Pruett, Nicholas Miller and Steve Reeb.

Prior to the county board meeting at a meeting of its judiciary committee chaired by Roy Mosley Jr., Director of Administration Debra Moore explained that the tax rate multiplier, when it is determined, will have an impact on the final figure needed for the operation of the county government at a lesser amount than what appears in the approved levy.